No rest for Forfar stars as Gary Irvine declares ‘we’ve still got a job to do to’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football

No rest for Forfar stars as Gary Irvine declares ‘we’ve still got a job to do to’

By Scott Lorimer
April 29 2022, 5.05pm
Forfar boss Gary Irvine on the touchline.
Forfar boss Gary Irvine on the touchline.

Forfar boss Gary Irvine says there will be no resting of his players on Saturday ahead of their League One play-off semi-final just a few days later.

The Loons face Annan Athletic on Tuesday regardless of the result against Stenhousemuir at the weekend.

What Saturday’s game will determine, however, is whether the Angus side finish second or third in League Two.

All eyes on second spot

Irvine has been targeting second spot since Kelty Hearts started to break ahead at the top of the table.

“We’ve still got a job to do to keep our second place,” he told Courier Sport.

“There is no resting up, I’ve not had that mindset all season.

“I’ve got a full squad of players there and any one of them is capable of coming in and doing a job.

“It’s not a matter of resting players, I’ll be fielding a team that I know can go out and get the three points to secured second place.”

The Forfar boss believes the competitive nature of the final day will set his side up well for the play-offs, rather than playing out a meaningless fixture.

“I think that doesn’t set you up well for a very important couple of games next week,” he added.

“The fact that there is still a lot to play for means there’s still a drive there.

“It can only be a positive the way I see it.”

‘Broken record’

Forfar need to match or better the Galabankies’ scoreline to become the best of the rest.

But Irvine is determined his side do the job for themselves.

“I’ve sounded like a broken record the majority of this season when we’ve tried to catch Kelty,” he said.

Forfar boss Gary Irvine
Forfar boss Gary Irvine

“I’ve kept on saying in we need to concentrate on the game we’re going into and do the best we can.

“You can come in off the pitch and then look at the results.

“But even at that my message to the team is it doesn’t matter what anyone else is doing, take care of your own business and it’s the exact same on Saturday.”

Forfar will go into the clash against Stenhousemuir with no fresh injury worries. The only absentee will be Stefan McCluskey who misses out due to suspension.

Irvine hails Gary Harkins’ influence as he aims to bring out the Dundee ‘Jeebsy’ at Forfar

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]