No rest for Forfar stars as Gary Irvine declares ‘we’ve still got a job to do to’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar boss Gary Irvine says there will be no resting of his players on Saturday ahead of their League One play-off semi-final just a few days later.

The Loons face Annan Athletic on Tuesday regardless of the result against Stenhousemuir at the weekend.

What Saturday’s game will determine, however, is whether the Angus side finish second or third in League Two.

All eyes on second spot

Irvine has been targeting second spot since Kelty Hearts started to break ahead at the top of the table.

“We’ve still got a job to do to keep our second place,” he told Courier Sport.

“There is no resting up, I’ve not had that mindset all season.

“I’ve got a full squad of players there and any one of them is capable of coming in and doing a job.

“It’s not a matter of resting players, I’ll be fielding a team that I know can go out and get the three points to secured second place.”

The Forfar boss believes the competitive nature of the final day will set his side up well for the play-offs, rather than playing out a meaningless fixture.

“I think that doesn’t set you up well for a very important couple of games next week,” he added.

“The fact that there is still a lot to play for means there’s still a drive there.

“It can only be a positive the way I see it.”

‘Broken record’

Forfar need to match or better the Galabankies’ scoreline to become the best of the rest.

But Irvine is determined his side do the job for themselves.

“I’ve sounded like a broken record the majority of this season when we’ve tried to catch Kelty,” he said.

“I’ve kept on saying in we need to concentrate on the game we’re going into and do the best we can.

“You can come in off the pitch and then look at the results.

“But even at that my message to the team is it doesn’t matter what anyone else is doing, take care of your own business and it’s the exact same on Saturday.”

Forfar will go into the clash against Stenhousemuir with no fresh injury worries. The only absentee will be Stefan McCluskey who misses out due to suspension.