Determined Derek Gaston eyeing Arbroath play-offs win at ‘fortress Gayfield’

Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston is hoping fortress Gayfield will be too much for Inverness to conquer on Friday night in the second leg of the Premiership play-offs.

The two sides will battle it out for the final time this season with the winner on the night going through to face St Johnstone or Dundee.

With the tie finely-balanced at 0-0, there is everything still to play for.

Gaston was an integral part of keeping the first leg all-square, pulling off a number of saves to deny Caley.

The 36-year-old has been a key part of Arbroath’s success throughout the season with the side keeping 19 clean sheets in league competitions.

All to play for on Friday! Be there! Let’s get the biggest crowd of the season!https://t.co/sX1sRoFXWG — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 10, 2022

“That’s why I’m there,” the modest stopper said, “to make the saves when they do breach the defence.

“Hopefully we can keep another clean sheet on Friday.”

Despite Arbroath having the best home record in the Championship, Inverness are just one of two teams they have not managed to beat at Gayfield.

Alongside Raith Rovers, the Caley Jags have proved stubborn opposition.

And it is Billy Dodds’ side who are the only team to have come away with three points on the Lichties’ patch this season.

Gaston is determined to ensure there will be no repeat in Friday’s live TV clash.

“The last time we lost a league game at home was to Inverness on the first day of the season,” he said.

“We’re always confident playing at home.

“I know there have been a lot of draws there as well but we’re reasonably solid at home and teams know they are in for a challenge when they come to Gayfield.

“It won’t be easy for any team to come and win.

“That’s what we’ve got to do; make it hard for teams to come and see where it takes us.”

‘Incredible’ fans

An added advantage for the Lichties in the second-leg will be the backing of the home support.

More than 3,000 came to see the dead rubber clash with Morton two weeks ago and Gaston believes they will be out in their numbers once more.

“The crowds have been incredible, especially recently,” he said.

“As the season has gone on, they’ve gone up and up and up.

“We had a meaningless game at the end of the season and we had over 3,000 home fans there which is incredible for the club.

“I’m sure they will be back out in force this week to see us over the line and into the final.”