Determined Derek Gaston eyeing Arbroath play-offs win at ‘fortress Gayfield’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Determined Derek Gaston eyeing Arbroath play-offs win at ‘fortress Gayfield’

By Scott Lorimer
May 12 2022, 7.45am Updated: May 12 2022, 12.11pm
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is relishing Friday night's encounter with Inverness Caley Thistle

Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston is hoping fortress Gayfield will be too much for Inverness to conquer on Friday night in the second leg of the Premiership play-offs.

The two sides will battle it out for the final time this season with the winner on the night going through to face St Johnstone or Dundee.

With the tie finely-balanced at 0-0, there is everything still to play for.

Gaston was an integral part of keeping the first leg all-square, pulling off a number of saves to deny Caley.

The 36-year-old has been a key part of Arbroath’s success throughout the season with the side keeping 19 clean sheets in league competitions.

“That’s why I’m there,” the modest stopper said, “to make the saves when they do breach the defence.

“Hopefully we can keep another clean sheet on Friday.”

Despite Arbroath having the best home record in the Championship, Inverness are just one of two teams they have not managed to beat at Gayfield.

Alongside Raith Rovers, the Caley Jags have proved stubborn opposition.

And it is Billy Dodds’ side who are the only team to have come away with three points on the Lichties’ patch this season.

Gaston is determined to ensure there will be no repeat in Friday’s live TV clash.

“The last time we lost a league game at home was to Inverness on the first day of the season,” he said.

Derek Gaston hopes to see happy times return to Gayfield soon.
Derek Gaston can’t wait to see Gayfield packed with Arbroath fans for Friday’s play-offs clash

“We’re always confident playing at home.

“I know there have been a lot of draws there as well but we’re reasonably solid at home and teams know they are in for a challenge when they come to Gayfield.

“It won’t be easy for any team to come and win.

“That’s what we’ve got to do; make it hard for teams to come and see where it takes us.”

‘Incredible’ fans

An added advantage for the Lichties in the second-leg will be the backing of the home support.

More than 3,000 came to see the dead rubber clash with Morton two weeks ago and Gaston believes they will be out in their numbers once more.

“The crowds have been incredible, especially recently,” he said.

“As the season has gone on, they’ve gone up and up and up.

“We had a meaningless game at the end of the season and we had over 3,000 home fans there which is incredible for the club.

“I’m sure they will be back out in force this week to see us over the line and into the final.”

Arbroath v Inverness: Where to watch Premiership play-off semi-final decider on TV for FREE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]