Jack Hamilton backs Arbroath for Championship title next season as loanee gives thanks for second Gayfield spell

Departing forward Jack Hamilton believes Arbroath are more than capable of challenging for the Championship title again next season.

Friday night’s play-off semi-final defeat saw the 21-year-old feature for the last time for the Lichties.

Hamilton will now return to his parent club Livingston, where he has been offered a new deal by David Martindale.

The young striker netted 10 times in his Gayfield loan spell after joining for the second time in January.

Proud of achievement

He beat his tally of eight from the previous season which helped keep the side in the Championship.

This time round saw his goals helped in their dream push for Premiership promotion.

He admits Friday’s play-off defeat to Inverness was tough to take but says the club should be proud of what it achieved this term.

“It’s not a nice feeling,” Hamilton said of the loss after penalties.

“We can still be proud of what the boys have achieved. They’ve done amazing all season.

“When I came back in January, the place was in high spirits. It was brilliant to get back playing again.

“It was a good season but obviously unfortunate with what’s happened.”

Challenge for title again?

The Lichties have the bulk of their squad signed on for the next season at least.

Hamilton believes Dick Campbell’s side is strong enough to become title contenders again in the next campaign.

“I think they can, absolutely,” he said. “You’ve seen this year how good they’ve been.

“I don’t see why they can’t do the same next year. Let’s see what happens.

“Hopefully they do keep everyone. The team is brilliant.

“You’ve seen how good they are this season. The only part-time team in the league.

“I take my hat off to them. Hopefully they can push on next season again.”

Thanks to Arbroath

Hamilton now hopes to make a name for himself at Livingston.

He believes, just like teammate Joel Nouble, his time at Arbroath has given him the perfect platform to do that.

“I’ve had a lot of experience in the Championship,” he said. “I feel I have developed. Noubz has been a great guy, he was there on Friday.

“I think we’re both developed while we’ve been here. It’s been good for me, I’ve enjoyed.

“Arbroath means a lot, for letting me come here and showing what I can do and to play most weeks.

“I’m thankful to everyone, the management, the fans, players for welcoming me.

“It has been brilliant for me. I was delighted to come here.”