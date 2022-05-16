Jack Hamilton backs Arbroath for Championship title next season as loanee gives thanks for second Gayfield spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Hamilton backs Arbroath for Championship title next season as loanee gives thanks for second Gayfield spell

By Scott Lorimer
May 16 2022, 9.36am
Jack Hamilton believes Arbroath can go all the way in the Championship title race next season.
Departing forward Jack Hamilton believes Arbroath are more than capable of challenging for the Championship title again next season.

Friday night’s play-off semi-final defeat saw the 21-year-old feature for the last time for the Lichties.

Hamilton will now return to his parent club Livingston, where he has been offered a new deal by David Martindale.

The young striker netted 10 times in his Gayfield loan spell after joining for the second time in January.

Proud of achievement

He beat his tally of eight from the previous season which helped keep the side in the Championship.

This time round saw his goals helped in their dream push for Premiership promotion.

He admits Friday’s play-off defeat to Inverness was tough to take but says the club should be proud of what it achieved this term.

Jack Hamilton netted 10 times for Arbroath in his second loan spell.
“It’s not a nice feeling,” Hamilton said of the loss after penalties.

“We can still be proud of what the boys have achieved. They’ve done amazing all season.

“When I came back in January, the place was in high spirits. It was brilliant to get back playing again.

“It was a good season but obviously unfortunate with what’s happened.”

Challenge for title again?

The Lichties have the bulk of their squad signed on for the next season at least.

Hamilton believes Dick Campbell’s side is strong enough to become title contenders again in the next campaign.

“I think they can, absolutely,” he said. “You’ve seen this year how good they’ve been.

Jack Hamilton sees his shot saved by Mark Ridgers in Friday night's play-off.
“I don’t see why they can’t do the same next year. Let’s see what happens.

“Hopefully they do keep everyone. The team is brilliant.

“You’ve seen how good they are this season. The only part-time team in the league.

“I take my hat off to them. Hopefully they can push on next season again.”

Thanks to Arbroath

Hamilton now hopes to make a name for himself at Livingston.

He believes, just like teammate Joel Nouble, his time at Arbroath has given him the perfect platform to do that.

“I’ve had a lot of experience in the Championship,” he said. “I feel I have developed. Noubz has been a great guy, he was there on Friday.

Dick Campbell and Jack Hamilton share an embrace earlier in the season.
“I think we’re both developed while we’ve been here. It’s been good for me, I’ve enjoyed.

“Arbroath means a lot, for letting me come here and showing what I can do and to play most weeks.

“I’m thankful to everyone, the management, the fans, players for welcoming me.

“It has been brilliant for me. I was delighted to come here.”

