Ian Murray sends ‘no fear’ warning to Dundee as new Raith Rovers boss insists ‘favourites’ tag counts for nothing

Ian Murray insists his Raith Rovers side will not fear Championship favourites Dundee.

The Dark Blues have already been widely tipped to make an immediate return to the top-flight, particularly given they have retained a host of capable second-tier performers ahead of next term.

With Kilmarnock returning to the Premiership and St Johnstone retaining their top-flight status, there is no obvious title rival for the Dee.

Rovers are one of several outfits that will nurse promotion playoff aspirations — and perhaps allow themselves to dream of something more spectacular.

And Murray reckons Falkirk’s travels in League One in recent seasons underline that the favourites tag counts for precisely nothing.

“Are Dundee favourites? Absolutely — and Falkirk were massive favourites in League One last season,” said Murray.

“That favourites tag will be put on teams but football isn’t decided by that.

“We firmly believe that we can challenge teams. It will be very difficult — we know that — because Dundee will have more resources than all of the teams in this league.

“They will retain more players than some teams as well.

“But we aren’t scared of going up to Dens Park, that’s for sure.”

Rovers missed out on the playoff by two points last term under John McGlynn, paying the price for a woeful run of form between December and February.

The Kirkcaldy club reached the Premiership playoff semi-finals the previous campaign, ultimately losing out to James McPake’s Dundee.

And a top-four berth is the clear stated aim for Murray.

“You’ve got set your standards high,” he added. “There are no pipe-dreams here but there is a real opportunity to progress this club and we want to get into the playoffs.

“If you sit down and ask clubs like Ayr United and Greenock Morton, then I’m sure they will say the same.

“There are only three playoff spots and lots of competition for them. We need to make sure we are one of them.

“If we don’t achieve that, then it certainly won’t be for the lack of trying or the lack of work being put in.

“But that is the ultimate goal: to be among that group of teams competing to be in the top division.”