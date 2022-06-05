Ian Murray sends ‘no fear’ warning to Dundee as new Raith Rovers boss insists ‘favourites’ tag counts for nothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray sends ‘no fear’ warning to Dundee as new Raith Rovers boss insists ‘favourites’ tag counts for nothing

By Alan Temple
June 5 2022, 5.15pm
Raith Rover boss Ian Murray
Raith Rover boss Ian Murray

Ian Murray insists his Raith Rovers side will not fear Championship favourites Dundee.

The Dark Blues have already been widely tipped to make an immediate return to the top-flight, particularly given they have retained a host of capable second-tier performers ahead of next term.

With Kilmarnock returning to the Premiership and St Johnstone retaining their top-flight status, there is no obvious title rival for the Dee.

Rovers are one of several outfits that will nurse promotion playoff aspirations — and perhaps allow themselves to dream of something more spectacular.

Ian Murray has been confirmed as the new Raith Rovers boss.
Ian Murray: Raith Rovers boss believes ‘favourites’ tag counts for nothing

And Murray reckons Falkirk’s travels in League One in recent seasons underline that the favourites tag counts for precisely nothing.

“Are Dundee favourites? Absolutely — and Falkirk were massive favourites in League One last season,” said Murray.

“That favourites tag will be put on teams but football isn’t decided by that.

“We firmly believe that we can challenge teams. It will be very difficult — we know that — because Dundee will have more resources than all of the teams in this league.

“They will retain more players than some teams as well.

“But we aren’t scared of going up to Dens Park, that’s for sure.”

Rovers missed out on the playoff by two points last term under John McGlynn, paying the price for a woeful run of form between December and February.

John McGlynn
Departed: McGlynn

The Kirkcaldy club reached the Premiership playoff semi-finals the previous campaign, ultimately losing out to James McPake’s Dundee.

And a top-four berth is the clear stated aim for Murray.

You’ve got set your standards high,” he added. “There are no pipe-dreams here but there is a real opportunity to progress this club and we want to get into the playoffs.

“If you sit down and ask clubs like Ayr United and Greenock Morton, then I’m sure they will say the same.

“There are only three playoff spots and lots of competition for them. We need to make sure we are one of them.

“If we don’t achieve that, then it certainly won’t be for the lack of trying or the lack of work being put in.

“But that is the ultimate goal: to be among that group of teams competing to be in the top division.”

Scott Brown reveals ‘hard yards’ since St Johnstone exit and insists he’s earned Raith Rovers chance

