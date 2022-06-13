Sir Alex Ferguson: Arbroath manager Dick Campbell should have won Manager of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Alex Ferguson: Arbroath manager Dick Campbell should have won Manager of the Year

By Scott Lorimer
June 13 2022, 11.05am Updated: June 13 2022, 1.00pm
Sir Alex Ferguson has praised the work done by Dick Campbell at Arbroath.
Legendary football boss Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to Dick Campbell, insisting he should have been crowned Manager of the Year.

The former Manchester United gaffer recorded a video message for his long-time pal which was shown at the Evening with Dick Campbell event on Sunday in Glasgow.

Podcast host Sean McDonald presented the evening in front of a packed Saint Luke’s venue, recapping the iconic Arbroath manager’s career spanning more than 30 years.

The Lichties gaffer has spoken previously about messages of support he has received from Sir Alex, following the Lichties incredible season in the Championship.

The pair have a long-standing friendship which originates from their early coaching days at the SFA academy in Largs.

Praise from Sir Alex

The Angus club narrowly missed out on an odds-defying league win, finishing just two points behind champions Kilmarnock.

Campbell was nominated for several manager of the year gongs but missed out on all of them to Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou.

During the evening honouring Campbell, Sir Alex’s message was played out to the audience.

He said: “Dick in tribute to you tonight in front of a great audience. Tom Callaghan has been asking questions about you, I could give a few myself but I don’t want to embarrass you tonight.

“What a great season you’ve had, Dick.

“I said, when I told you the other day, you should have been Manager of the Year.”

Oldest manager meets youngest

The evening also saw Campbell, the oldest football manager in Scottish senior football at 68, meet with the youngest.

Bailey Hanlon is just 22 and takes charge of West of Scotland side Kilsyth Athletic.

Posting on social media, the club wrote: “The oldest and youngest senior team managers in Scotland.

“An absolute pleasure for our gaffer Bailey to meet the Arbroath manager tonight at ‘an Evening with Dick Campbell’.

“Hopefully the first of many meetings between the two in years to come!”

