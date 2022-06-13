Sir Alex Ferguson: Arbroath manager Dick Campbell should have won Manager of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Legendary football boss Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to Dick Campbell, insisting he should have been crowned Manager of the Year.

The former Manchester United gaffer recorded a video message for his long-time pal which was shown at the Evening with Dick Campbell event on Sunday in Glasgow.

Podcast host Sean McDonald presented the evening in front of a packed Saint Luke’s venue, recapping the iconic Arbroath manager’s career spanning more than 30 years.

This Sunday at St Luke’s in Glasgow: An Evening With Dick Campbell 🎤 • His decades in football • Learning his trade alongside Sir Alex and Walter Smith in Largs • @ArbroathFC incredible season • Loads more Some tickets still available: https://t.co/BXXRMgqlf1 pic.twitter.com/AliKRMwwRP — Sean McDonald (@seanmcdonald01) June 8, 2022

The Lichties gaffer has spoken previously about messages of support he has received from Sir Alex, following the Lichties incredible season in the Championship.

The pair have a long-standing friendship which originates from their early coaching days at the SFA academy in Largs.

Praise from Sir Alex

The Angus club narrowly missed out on an odds-defying league win, finishing just two points behind champions Kilmarnock.

Campbell was nominated for several manager of the year gongs but missed out on all of them to Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou.

During the evening honouring Campbell, Sir Alex’s message was played out to the audience.

I asked Sir Alex to send a video message to play to Dick Campbell during the live show tonight, and the top man delivered. Gentleman. pic.twitter.com/xw3yjSHezQ — Sean McDonald (@seanmcdonald01) June 12, 2022

He said: “Dick in tribute to you tonight in front of a great audience. Tom Callaghan has been asking questions about you, I could give a few myself but I don’t want to embarrass you tonight.

“What a great season you’ve had, Dick.

“I said, when I told you the other day, you should have been Manager of the Year.”

Oldest manager meets youngest

The evening also saw Campbell, the oldest football manager in Scottish senior football at 68, meet with the youngest.

Bailey Hanlon is just 22 and takes charge of West of Scotland side Kilsyth Athletic.

Posting on social media, the club wrote: “The oldest and youngest senior team managers in Scotland.

“An absolute pleasure for our gaffer Bailey to meet the Arbroath manager tonight at ‘an Evening with Dick Campbell’.

“Hopefully the first of many meetings between the two in years to come!”