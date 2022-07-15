Dick Campbell believes Arbroath youngster Dylan Paterson has big future ahead but highlights area where he must improve

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell believes young talent Dylan Paterson could have a big future ahead, if he works on his game.

The 22-year-old made it two goals in two games after opening the scoring against Cowdenbeath on Wednesday.

The Premier Sports Cup clash was his first full run-out for the Lichties since an SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Aberdeen last September.

Paterson looked a constant threat down the left wing, putting in a man-of-the-match-winning performance.

The youngster could be like a new signing for Arbroath this season after loan spells with Bo’Ness Athletic and Stirling Albion last season.

‘Fans will love Paterson’

Campbell acknowledges he is a hot-prospect but highlights areas of his game where he needs to improve.

“He’s an exciting player, the Arbroath fans will love him,” the Lichties boss said.

“Whenever he’s got the ball he’s got that left-sided drop of the shoulder and he took his goal really well.

“I love the boy and he’s loved in the dressing room.

“He’s got to do more when we’ve not got the ball.

“I played 4-4-2 with two wingers [against Cowdenbeath]. Bobby [Linn] was sensational in the first half but he doesn’t need to show how good he is.

“Dylan did well but he needs to do well to get in the team.

“What’s the difference between reality and potential?

“We can realise the potential but it’s up to him.

“I think he’s terrified of me as I keep telling him to do this and that.”

Paterson could be part of a Lichties side which makes history at the reopening of Meadowbank.

The sports complex closed in 2017 for £47m of redevelopment work, which was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Saturday’s fixture is being treated as a ‘test event’ for its reopening an capacity has been limited to 499.

Arbroath fans are being reminded that those without tickets will not be granted entry and there is no pay at the gate availability.