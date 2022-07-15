Dick Campbell believes Arbroath youngster Dylan Paterson has big future ahead but highlights area where he must improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath youngster Dylan Paterson has big future ahead but highlights area where he must improve

By Scott Lorimer
July 15 2022, 5.30pm
Dick Campbell with some words of advice for Dylan Paterson last season.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell believes young talent Dylan Paterson could have a big future ahead, if he works on his game.

The 22-year-old made it two goals in two games after opening the scoring against Cowdenbeath on Wednesday.

The Premier Sports Cup clash was his first full run-out for the Lichties since an SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Aberdeen last September.

Paterson looked a constant threat down the left wing, putting in a man-of-the-match-winning performance.

The youngster could be like a new signing for Arbroath this season after loan spells with Bo’Ness Athletic and Stirling Albion last season.

‘Fans will love Paterson’

Campbell acknowledges he is a hot-prospect but highlights areas of his game where he needs to improve.

“He’s an exciting player, the Arbroath fans will love him,” the Lichties boss said.

“Whenever he’s got the ball he’s got that left-sided drop of the shoulder and he took his goal really well.

“I love the boy and he’s loved in the dressing room.

“He’s got to do more when we’ve not got the ball.

“I played 4-4-2 with two wingers [against Cowdenbeath]. Bobby [Linn] was sensational in the first half but he doesn’t need to show how good he is.

“Dylan did well but he needs to do well to get in the team.

“What’s the difference between reality and potential?

“We can realise the potential but it’s up to him.

“I think he’s terrified of me as I keep telling him to do this and that.”

Paterson could be part of a Lichties side which makes history at the reopening of Meadowbank.

The sports complex closed in 2017 for £47m of redevelopment work, which was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Saturday’s fixture is being treated as a ‘test event’ for its reopening an capacity has been limited to 499.

Arbroath fans are being reminded that those without tickets will not be granted entry and there is no pay at the gate availability.

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

