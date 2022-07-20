Ian Murray ready to qualify with Raith Rovers ‘the hard way’ and calls for players to be ‘cut a bit of slack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray ready to qualify with Raith Rovers ‘the hard way’ and calls for players to be ‘cut a bit of slack’

By Craig Cairns
July 20 2022, 4.45pm
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.

Ian Murray said his players deserve “a little bit of slack” after their 0-0 draw with Dumbarton.

Speaking to Courier Sport the Raith Rovers boss said he had hoped to be going into Sunday afternoon’s game with a “fighting chance”.

Regardless, he is ready to have a go at achieving the unlikely.

Last season Raith caused an upset when they knocked Aberdeen out of the same tournament.

Both sides have changed managers since then, with the new-look Aberdeen team looking impressive under Jim Goodwin so far.

Aberdeen off to flying start

The Dons have racked up nine goals without reply in their three Premier Sports Cup Group A matches so far.

Jim Goodwin has made a positive start to the season with Aberdeen.

Raith’s 6-0 win to start their campaign – including Dyland Easton’s disputed hattrick – keeps them in with a slim chance, despite draws with Stirling and Dumbarton.

A two-goal swing would be enough to leapfrog Aberdeen into first place, sealing automatic promotion.

Anything less would make qualification as one of the best three runners-up unlikely.

“We wanted to win the first three games to give ourselves a fighting chance at Pittodrie,” said Murray, who hopes to have two or three new players in by the end of the week.

“If we have to do it the hard way, so be it.

“I think the players deserve a little bit of slack, from myself and everyone else, because of the effort they have put in.

Ten of Murray’s players have started all three competitive matches so far – which all fell within a seven-day period.

Defensive line

After a disappointing result at home to Stirling, Murray criticised his side’s deep defensive line and the knock-on effect it had.

Revisiting Tuesday’s draw with Dumbarton, where he spent a successful three and a half years as manager, Murray added: “I got what I wanted, yeah.

“I think the pitch in some ways was an advantage for that and a disadvantage in how we wanted to play.

“I felt we were still a wee bit open on the counter-attack and the transition at times, which we need to work on, but that’s a positive.”

