Ian Murray ready to qualify with Raith Rovers ‘the hard way’ and calls for players to be ‘cut a bit of slack’

Ian Murray said his players deserve “a little bit of slack” after their 0-0 draw with Dumbarton.

Speaking to Courier Sport the Raith Rovers boss said he had hoped to be going into Sunday afternoon’s game with a “fighting chance”.

Regardless, he is ready to have a go at achieving the unlikely.

Last season Raith caused an upset when they knocked Aberdeen out of the same tournament.

Both sides have changed managers since then, with the new-look Aberdeen team looking impressive under Jim Goodwin so far.

Aberdeen off to flying start

The Dons have racked up nine goals without reply in their three Premier Sports Cup Group A matches so far.

Raith’s 6-0 win to start their campaign – including Dyland Easton’s disputed hattrick – keeps them in with a slim chance, despite draws with Stirling and Dumbarton.

A two-goal swing would be enough to leapfrog Aberdeen into first place, sealing automatic promotion.

Anything less would make qualification as one of the best three runners-up unlikely.

“We wanted to win the first three games to give ourselves a fighting chance at Pittodrie,” said Murray, who hopes to have two or three new players in by the end of the week.

“If we have to do it the hard way, so be it.

“I think the players deserve a little bit of slack, from myself and everyone else, because of the effort they have put in.

Ten of Murray’s players have started all three competitive matches so far – which all fell within a seven-day period.

Defensive line

After a disappointing result at home to Stirling, Murray criticised his side’s deep defensive line and the knock-on effect it had.

Revisiting Tuesday’s draw with Dumbarton, where he spent a successful three and a half years as manager, Murray added: “I got what I wanted, yeah.

“I think the pitch in some ways was an advantage for that and a disadvantage in how we wanted to play.

“I felt we were still a wee bit open on the counter-attack and the transition at times, which we need to work on, but that’s a positive.”