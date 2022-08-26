Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to ‘silence’ travelling support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to ‘silence’ travelling support

By Craig Cairns
August 26 2022, 7.00pm
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.

Dunfermline Athletic full-back Josh Edwards has been one of the main out balls for his team this season.

He has been pushed forward to the left wingback in a 3-5-2 on a few occasions – to get him and his side more into the game.

It worked versus Montrose when substitutes Nikolay Todorov and Kyle MacDonald combined to take the three points.

Nikolay Todorov (left) celebrates his goal with fellow substitute Kyle MacDonald. Photograph: Craig Brown.

The formation also gave the side a boost at Kelty though they were unable to break down their stubborn rearguard.

Edwards says he is happy to play whichever role the manager asks of him.

Attacking threat

He also agrees with his manager that his former club will likely come to attack – but that it in turn could open up opportunities for him.

“They won’t come here to frustrate us in the way other teams have,” said Edwards.

Josh Edwards scored in the Premier Sports Cup versus Buckie Thistle. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“If we are not at it they definitely have a chance of beating us.

“Going forward it might open some more opportunities, but at the same time it might give leave myself more chance of getting done if I’m caught out of position.

“I’m going to have to smart about it.”

Valuable asset

The 22-year-old has been a key player for James McPake, whose side has attempted at least 17 more crosses than any other League 1 team.

James McPake praised Josh Edwards following the draw at Kelty. Photograph: Craig Brown.

In Edwards the Pars have someone who is able to whip in dangerous balls from a variety of positions down the left flank.

After the draw with Kelty, McPake praised his contribution after a number of trademark deliveries.

Facing old side

The full-back started his senior career at the Excelsior in 2017 before signing for the Pars two years later.

He remembers their vociferous support but hopes they are quiet come full-time on Saturday.

“That is where I came through and they gave me the platform to go and become a professional footballer,” said Edwards.

Josh Edwards played against Celtic in the Scottish Cup during his time at Airdrie.

“I am grateful to the club but I have a job to do for Dunfermline and that’s what I plan to do on Saturday.

“I assume they view this as a big game for them and I’m sure that they will be out in their numbers to come and support Airdrie.

“We have a job to do to hopefully silence them and win the game in front of our own fans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

