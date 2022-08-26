Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to ‘silence’ travelling support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic full-back Josh Edwards has been one of the main out balls for his team this season.

He has been pushed forward to the left wingback in a 3-5-2 on a few occasions – to get him and his side more into the game.

It worked versus Montrose when substitutes Nikolay Todorov and Kyle MacDonald combined to take the three points.

The formation also gave the side a boost at Kelty though they were unable to break down their stubborn rearguard.

Edwards says he is happy to play whichever role the manager asks of him.

Attacking threat

He also agrees with his manager that his former club will likely come to attack – but that it in turn could open up opportunities for him.

“They won’t come here to frustrate us in the way other teams have,” said Edwards.

“If we are not at it they definitely have a chance of beating us.

“Going forward it might open some more opportunities, but at the same time it might give leave myself more chance of getting done if I’m caught out of position.

“I’m going to have to smart about it.”

Valuable asset

The 22-year-old has been a key player for James McPake, whose side has attempted at least 17 more crosses than any other League 1 team.

In Edwards the Pars have someone who is able to whip in dangerous balls from a variety of positions down the left flank.

After the draw with Kelty, McPake praised his contribution after a number of trademark deliveries.

Facing old side

The full-back started his senior career at the Excelsior in 2017 before signing for the Pars two years later.

He remembers their vociferous support but hopes they are quiet come full-time on Saturday.

“That is where I came through and they gave me the platform to go and become a professional footballer,” said Edwards.

“I am grateful to the club but I have a job to do for Dunfermline and that’s what I plan to do on Saturday.

“I assume they view this as a big game for them and I’m sure that they will be out in their numbers to come and support Airdrie.

“We have a job to do to hopefully silence them and win the game in front of our own fans.”