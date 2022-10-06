Meet the Dunfermline mental health crusader with ‘big ideas’ for boosting Pars fans’ wellbeing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eddie Martin speaks with passion normally reserved for football when it comes to mental health awareness.

He does throw in the odd football analogy when talking to Courier Sport, praising “his assistant” at the Pars Foundation, Kenny McLachlan.

Martin holds a dual role beyond his day job as a mental health trainer for NHS Fife.

For Dunfermline he is the mental health ambassador. For the affiliated Pars Foundation he is the mental health officer.

“We’ve got really big ideas for improving the mental health and wellbeing of the community of Dunfermline and West Fife,” he says.

It’s good to talk

The Pars Foundation was established in 2013.

According to its Facebook page it is “responsible for the running of the community programme on behalf of Dunfermline Athletic Football Club”.

They are “on the ball” and ready to broaden their scope for the impending cost-of-living” crisis, according to Martin.

He has been involved with the club since 2016 and was appointed to his role in 2019 by then-chairman Ross McArthur and director Drew Main.

Can't praise the work @EddieMartin1885 does highly enough. So glad he's a @officialdafc fan, we're lucky to have him 👏👏 https://t.co/sNG84JhX4D — Drew Main (@officialdafcSLO) September 29, 2022

This led to him getting involved with the foundation whose initiatives, Martin says, are open to everyone – Pars supporters and beyond.

Among the many initiatives is the Walk & Talk event which has been up and running since April last year.

Every Friday “an inclusive, welcoming, non-judgemental group” meet at different locations and… you guessed it.

𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐊 & 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐊 👇 https://t.co/sokB34n7aE — The PARS Foundation (@parsfoundation) September 29, 2022

It has been received well in the city, adds Martin, with many community groups from the area also getting involved.

Getting out and about

“Connecting to nature brings calm and joy,” he says. “Making sure that people are getting away from that loneliness.

“Making that connection and making new friends and improving their mental wellbeing.”

He also wants to “bust the myth” that you have to be isolated to feel alone.

Keep Kicking On is aimed at young men between the ages of 16 and 25.

“Dunfermline fans actually reached out to us and because the Walk & Talk was successful, they said ‘what can you do for us?’.

Incredible effort from everyone involved in last nights ‘Keep Kicking On’ project. 12 young men coming together and enjoying a kick about. Brilliant 👏🖤🤍 https://t.co/UAAzR4Q6jT — The PARS Foundation (@parsfoundation) October 4, 2022

“Again it’s all about that social integration where we’re making sure they are in a safe space where they can come along and talk about their mental health.

“And also get that exercise as well.”

Future plans

As for those “big ideas”, Martin adds: “There’s a lot more to come.”

Martin reveals to Courier Sport that he has recently completed his training to become a facilitator of the SPFL Trust’s The Changing Room project.

“Now we can start looking at doctor’s surgeries, other places where we can maybe start getting referrals,” continues Martin.

He says that “every week should be Mental Health Awareness week” while acknowledging the vast recent progress.

Championship-winning hero Christian Nade opens up on mental health battle – and why he's ready to walk and talk on Dundee to Arbroath fans' trek https://t.co/VYJ0mszNDL pic.twitter.com/5PUyeyGJI0 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) October 3, 2022

His message for people out there struggling or close to someone struggling is two-fold.

“If you’re struggling please reach out,” he says.

“And if your partner or friend is struggling, maybe help them and be patient with them.

“Try and signpost them on to some of the stuff we’re doing – that’s already happening.”

The next Pars Foundation Walk &Talk takes place on Friday at 10am.

Mental Health Awareness Week is from October 3-9.