Joe Chalmers ‘enjoying’ his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in recent weeks

Dunfermline Athletic’s Joe Chalmers had to bide his time at the start of the season.

In and out of the side during the Premier Sports Cup campaign, he was given the chance to start the first two League 1 matches.

Chris Hamilton, after an impressive start, has struggled to regain and keep his starting position since.

Chalmers has started all but one league match so far this season – racking up three assists.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 3-0 win over FC Edinburgh. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/RllKRCL1HF — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) August 6, 2022

Feeling good

“I am really enjoying my football,” he said.

“I feel as fit as I ever have, the training during the week is hard but it is really good.

“Obviously playing every week feels good.

“At the start of this season I wasn’t playing as well as I could but obviously with more game time I have grown in confidence and I’m just really enjoying myself.”

Chalmers’ role has changed slightly in recent weeks.

He went from being one of two No 8s – usually with Matty Todd – with Hamilton as a defensive midfielder behind them.

Keeping the balance

For the trip to Queen of the South manager James McPake flipped the midfield triangle, dropping Hamilton for the more attacking Chris Mochrie.

“I play a bit deeper,” added Chalmers.

“Matty Todd’s strength is getting forward and running in behind.

“Chris Mochrie is more creative and gets into those higher spaces.

“I try and keep the balance and allow them to get further forward and let them do most of the attacking.

“I sit a wee bit deeper and keep the game ticking. That is probably more my strength.”

Learning lessons

The Pars take on Alloa Athletic this weekend, already the third meeting between the sides this season.

FC Edinburgh moved to the top of the league in midweek, though Dunfermline have a game in hand.

James McPake sets out Paul Allan return timeline as three Dunfermline players shake off knocks https://t.co/rDUrVCKpYE pic.twitter.com/RbZqOOQ2S1 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) October 6, 2022

Chalmers said the side have learned and moved on from last weekend’s slip-up against Peterhead and the focus is now on Saturday’s trip to the Indrodrill.

“They are always difficult games against Alloa especially going there,” he said.

“They have always had good managers. Through all those managers … the spine of the team has always been there.

“I think that helps and it has always done them well.”