4 talking points from Raith Rovers’ recent form as busy month draws to a close

Due to an earlier postponement Raith Rovers had to play three matches away from home in a week.

A cruel defeat at Morton and a win in a blustery and dreich Arbroath was followed by their first league draw of the season.

The most recent result may have continued an unwanted record against Inverness but in the context of this campaign it is a decent point.

After a busy month of fixtures – completed by the visit of Partick Thistle this weekend – Courier Sport goes through a few talking points.

Things looking up?

The Scottish Championship table has not made good viewing for Raith this season, they have been stuck in 7th for three weeks despite two wins and a draw in that time.

The highest they have been was 5th, back in week four.

The 1-1 with Inverness was their first league draw of the season.

Ian Murray’s side have just played three away games in the space of eight days – to lose only one of those, to a dubious penalty at that, is a fair return.

They are just five points off the top of the table and are second in the form table behind the league leaders.

Wasteful

What will be concerning is the inability to take enough of their chances while on top.

The first half versus Queen’s Park was a good example of this.

Ian Murray’s side dominated but didn’t take any of their chances before conceding once the game turned.

Versus Cove Rangers in the SPFL Trust Trophy they could have been out of sight and Tuesday’s win in Arbroath could have been more comfortable.

Again, on Saturday, they dominated the first half and should have added to Sam Stanton’s opener before Inverness got their equaliser.

YESTERDAY'S GOAL | 📽️ @sstanton_11 scored his second goal of the week in Rovers' 1-1 draw against Inverness CT.@RaithTV highlights and Ian Murray's post-match reaction are available here 👇https://t.co/ZbzgRtrdfM#IMaRover pic.twitter.com/xYllORhMm0 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 23, 2022

The fact that Raith are creating so many chances is encouraging.

It should also be noted that injuries – not least to Jamie Gullan and Ethan Ross – have disrupted the attack.

Defence

For all their attacking the Rovers backline has been excellent this month.

Ryan Nolan has done nothing to deserve being dropped other than picking up a knock – which recently flared up and saw him miss the trip to the Highlands.

He has sat on the bench while Ross Millen, Connor O’Riordan, Liam Dick and Kieran Ngwenya largely keep the opposition at bay.

Robbie Deas’ header was the second goal Rovers have conceded in four matches with that defence.

The weak point, as highlighted by Murray last week, is set-pieces.

Inverness equalised through a big centre-back, not via a set-play but through Deas’ bursting run into the box.

It was first goal Raith have conceded in open play since the 3-2 win over Ayr.

Inverness’ equaliser:

Crossbar challenge

There are of course fine margins and elements of luck in football.

Rovers have now hit the bar or post seven times this league season – once every 1.7 matches.

The latest one ended in a goal when the in-form Stanton pounced on the rebound versus Inverness.

Raith have also struck the frame of the goal in matches versus Cove Rangers (twice), Partick Thistle, Queen’s Park and Arbroath (twice).

It is more than anyone else in the Championship. Aye have struck the woodwork six times, Partick Thistle have on five occasions.