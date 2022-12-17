Dunfermline’s trip to Airdrie in League One OFF due to a frozen pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline will not make the trip to take on Airdrie this afternoon following a pitch inspection.

Airdrie held a bounce game versus Raith Rovers at the Excelsior on Tuesday which was abandoned at half-time due to the weather.

There was no indication Saturday’s match was in doubt until a pitch inspection was announced on the morning of the game.

❌ Following a pitch inspection this afternoon's match has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. pic.twitter.com/YLChZh4flf — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) December 17, 2022

The SPFL have deemed the frozen surface unplayable and the fixture will now be held at a later date.