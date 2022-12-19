Ian Murray confirms Raith Rovers will hold talks in coming days about extending Connor O’Riordan loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray said discussions will begin this week about keeping Connor O’Riordan at Raith Rovers beyond next month.

The defender is on loan from Crewe Alexandra until just after the new year and has played every minute since signing at the start of August.

He came through another 90 minutes in the draw versus Arbroath on Saturday and was one of few performances that pleased his manager.

O’Riordan blocked Daniel Fosu’s effort with the scores at 1-1 and went close to scoring in the final minutes.

O’Riordan’s chance:

The Rovers boss confirmed that discussions will be held in the coming days.

‘Wait-and-see job’

“We’ll speak this week – we have to because it’s getting to that stage of the season,” said Murray.

“Our last dialogue with Crewe was very positive. Hopefully it’s not changed.

“Connor is really, really happy. I thought he was one yesterday of maybe three or four who can walk away from here with his head held high and pass marks.

“We are very, very hopeful of extending that but it’s a wait-and-see job.”

‘Perfect loan’

O’Riordan said it had been the ideal loan move for him.

There has been a managerial change at his parent club since he moved to Stark’s Park.

Alex Morris was sacked in November and was replaced by Lee Bell.

“It’s been the perfect loan for me because I’ve played every minute so far and I’ve played against lots of different strikers,” said O’Riordan.

“It’s just been a good way for me to learn my craft, really.

“It’s difficult against big strikers in this league, but I’ve enjoyed the challenge and I think it’s brought my game on.”