Greig McDonald says loanee has played last game for East Fife amid ‘transfer to Championship club’

Greig McDonald wished Hibernian loanee Joao Balde well after he confirmed he wouldn’t play for the club again.

The East Fife manager said the 21-year-old had been a “standout” in League Two and that a move had been agreed to a team in the Scottish Championship.

Speaking to East Fife TV, McDonald said he found out on the morning of the defeat to Dumbarton and named Balde among the subs, though he wasn’t used.

The Fifers boss did not reveal which club or if the move is permanent or another loan.

Balde is contracted to Hibs until the end of the season.

“I’m pretty sure supporters have clocked what that is,” said McDonald.

“I found out on Saturday morning that Hibs have agreed a transfer for Joao to a club.

“I won’t go into the details of it but a club in the Championship – which is a great opportunity for Joao.

“That deal is basically done, so we didn’t think it was right to involve Joao with that pending.

“It wouldn’t have been fair to the rest of the lads and it wouldn’t have been fair to Joao to put him into that.

“That gives an opportunity for other lads to come in and try and take that place.”

Another good-news story

The midfielder made 17 appearances for East Fife, 15 came in the league in which he scored twice – both in the defeat to Albion Rovers.

“He’s done great for us,” added McDonald. “It’s another good-news story for East Fife in terms of supporting a player to achieve his ambitions.

“Joao goes with the best wishes and thanks from East Fife, he’s been probably one of the standout players in the division up until now.

“So he goes with our best wishes.”

McDonald told Courier Sport last month that he is looking to add more experience to his squad.

Following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat he said Balde moving on allows him more wiggle room in the January transfer window.

“It gives us a little bit of scope for January,” said McDonald.

“We don’t have a lot of scope but I think it’s pretty clear what we need to do and we’ll get on about doing that.”

Watch the full interview on East Fife TV here.