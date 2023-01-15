Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline – and why he’s being ‘slaughtered’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matty Todd is shivering – his head and wrists buried into his Pars hoodie – as Dave Mackay graciously steps aside to let him do his interview first.

The midfielder, along with the rest of the Dunfermline side, battled through the horrendous conditions to play some wonderful football in their thrashing of Peterhead.

Todd curled the second of four goals into the top corner with his weaker foot, finishing off one of many excellent passing moves.

Todd’s goal:

It was the first time this season the Pas have managed this many goals in a League One match – and there should have been a few more.

‘Slaughtered’

Todd was guilty of passing up the pick of the bunch of the spurned opportunities after Chris Mochrie, the architect of two of the goals, single-handedly split Peterhead open.

And this one fell to his preferred foot. “I am getting slaughtered for that,” says Todd.

“I just rolled it past the post, it is one that I should have scored.

Todd’s miss:

“I can’t even lie, I should have scored it. It is something I need to learn and keep doing what I’m doing and my goals and my assists will come.

“I’m just happy with the three points.”

The 21-year-old probably doesn’t mean it, but it sounds like he is being harsh on himself here – after seven goals this season, a few of them spectacular.

Todd’s goal versus Alloa:

Todd’s goal versus Clyde:

“The boys are saying that I’m a left-footer,” he adds.

“The coaching staff are always on at me to hit shots from range and it was actually the last thing Dave said to me before I walked out onto the pitch: if you get a chance have a shot either foot because you are a good shooter.

“I didn’t actually think it was going in, it took a dip just at the last minute and flew in so I’m happy with it.”

Peterhead blown away

It was a fixture that Dunfermline struggled in the last time Peterhead visited but there was to be no repeat this time.

Mackay said the attitude of the players was “spot on”, even those who came off the bench.

Craig Wighton opened the scoring on 17 minutes, Todd added his before half-time and the performance was capped off by goals from Josh Edwards – who was also fantastic – and substitute Kevin O’Hara.

They did it while playing perhaps their best football of the season.

“It is something that we have worked on during the week,” Todd explains.

“We thought they could come and sit in and they did that today.

“We had worked on patterns of play that could hurt them.

“Some of the play today was exceptional, we started well and carried that on for the whole 90 minutes.”