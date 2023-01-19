Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for Arbroath Scottish Cup bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for Arbroath Scottish Cup bow

By Ewan Smith
January 19 2023, 5.15pm
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle United debut in front of almost 40,000 people in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Birmingham City in 2017.

On Saturday, he’ll walk out in front of Arbroath’s biggest crowd of the season with over 3,000 expected at Gayfield for the Scottish Cup visit of Motherwell.

But no matter how many are watching, crowd-pleaser Yasin treats every game like it’s his final 90 minutes.

Yasin has made a superb impact since joining Lichties in January with two goals and three assists in his first three games.

And he can’t wait to show what he can do against Scottish Premiership side Well.

“There’s something special about cup ties,” said Yasin.

“I made my Newcastle debut in the FA Cup in a 3-1 win over Birmingham in front of almost 40,000.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget. When Rafa Benitez told me I was starting it felt like a surreal moment.

“Every time I got on the ball the crowd were screaming my name and the adrenaline buzz you get from that is amazing.

“That stadium is beautiful and I’ll always be grateful to Newcastle for the opportunity to play for them.

“But it doesn’t matter how many people are watching.

“Whether it’s a few thousand or 40,000 the roars from the crowd inspire you.

“I treat every single game I play like it’s my last one. You don’t know what will happen next.

“I play the same way I would in front of tens of thousands as I would ten people.

“There’s always someone on the sidelines watching, wanting your place so I want to make sure I’ve given my all in every game.”

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: Arbroath fans are amazing

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni celebrates his second Arbroath strike at Ayr United. Image: SNS

Ben El-Mhanni has quickly become an Arbroath fans favourite with his silky skills.

The two-footed winger has settled in well both on and off the pitch after moving to the Angus town.

“The fans have been amazing with me,” added El-Mhanni.

“They’ve really made me feel welcome.

“I went to do a few quiet laps at the local swimming pool the other day and met some.

“A group of around ten or 15 schoolkids started chanting my name as soon as I got in the pool.

“I wanted to do some quiet laps but didn’t want to be rude so I said hello!

“Arbroath is a lovely club. I’ve been to a few places and this is right up there.

“There’s a real family atmosphere here and we are all in this together.

“Everyone seems excited I’m here and are doing everything they can to try and help me.

“It’s been a difficult season but we are all fighting together with an end goal to be successful.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented