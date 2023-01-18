VIDEO: ‘Jeezy peeps’ free-kick star Yasin Ben El-Mhanni opens up on viral Arbroath TV commentary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The player behind the ‘jeezy peeps’ free-kick that made Arbroath TV commentary go viral has given his own take on the incident.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was left stunned when his wayward effort was viewed millions of times on social media due to Arbroath’s unique commentary style.

And Yasin admits the Arbroath players have been getting in on the act.

Midfielder David Gold greeted the former Newcastle United star’s strike at Ayr United with a shout of ‘jeezy peeps.’

But Yasin, who has netted twice in three starts for Lichties, is determined to net a spectacular set-piece to make amends.

“I first saw the commentary when a few of the players sent to it to me,” said Yasin.

“It said on the top: ‘Arbroath is not a real place.’

“I looked at it and thought: ‘What is this?’

“I couldn’t understand what the commentary meant.

Jeezy peeps

“I’ve never heard jeezy peeps before.

“All I could think was about how much I was going to get slaughtered for the free-kick.

“To see the traction the commentary got was incredible.

“It was everywhere. Other football clubs started using it and all I could think was: ‘Oh my days, this is crazy.”

The commentary has morphed onto other club’s social feeds both in the UK and abroad.

Even Bundesliga side Hamburg jumped on the bandwagon.

But Yasin is handling the viral moment with great humour, determined to keep his name in the spotlight for his silky skills.

“I asked Louise Walker at the club what jeezy peeps meant,” added Yason. “She told me it was a polite way of saying: ‘Oh my gosh.’

“It’s a type of free-kick that I’m normally good at.

“I hit the ball and I think it’s still travelling now!

“At training I often hear the shout of ‘jeezy peeps’ over my shoulder.

“Then on Saturday when I scored Goldie came up to me and said: ‘jeezy peeps.’ It’s never going to stop.

“Maybe in the future, I catch a free-kick properly and put it in the net. Then I can caption it ‘jeezy peeps.’ That’s my kind of free-kick!”

Yasin: Jeezy peeps, is everywhere!

Yasin has, understandably, tried to avoid re-runs of his effort.

But that has proved very difficult.

He added: “I’m not going to take a free-kick like that again.

“I’ve only watched it three or four times. I don’t like watching myself doing things that aren’t good.

“But you can’t avoid it.

🇱🇻 Arbroath TV 🤝 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🎙️“𝐀𝐰𝐰…𝐣𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐲 𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐧.” pic.twitter.com/OaG1lEsZET — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) January 13, 2023

“You go on a different football club’s site on TikTok and there is the jeezy peeps commentary.

“What’s going on? Everyone’s using it.

“I saw it on Luton Town’s page. Theirs made me laugh. It was another free-kick that was worse than mine.

“They were playing Chelsea and one of the Chelsea players crossed the ball out of the stadium.

“I did well to get it down underneath our roof!”