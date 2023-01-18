VIDEO: ‘Jeezy peeps’ free-kick star Yasin Ben El-Mhanni opens up on viral Arbroath TV commentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

VIDEO: ‘Jeezy peeps’ free-kick star Yasin Ben El-Mhanni opens up on viral Arbroath TV commentary

By Ewan Smith
January 18 2023, 5.07pm Updated: January 18 2023, 7.23pm

The player behind the ‘jeezy peeps’ free-kick that made Arbroath TV commentary go viral has given his own take on the incident.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was left stunned when his wayward effort was viewed millions of times on social media due to Arbroath’s unique commentary style.

And Yasin admits the Arbroath players have been getting in on the act.

Midfielder David Gold greeted the former Newcastle United star’s strike at Ayr United with a shout of ‘jeezy peeps.’

But Yasin, who has netted twice in three starts for Lichties, is determined to net a spectacular set-piece to make amends.

“I first saw the commentary when a few of the players sent to it to me,” said Yasin.

“It said on the top: ‘Arbroath is not a real place.’

“I looked at it and thought: ‘What is this?’

“I couldn’t understand what the commentary meant.

Jeezy peeps

“I’ve never heard jeezy peeps before.

“All I could think was about how much I was going to get slaughtered for the free-kick.

“To see the traction the commentary got was incredible.

“It was everywhere. Other football clubs started using it and all I could think was: ‘Oh my days, this is crazy.”

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni of Arbroath is chased down by Cammy Kerr at Dens Park.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has laughed off the jeezy peeps commentary. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The commentary has morphed onto other club’s social feeds both in the UK and abroad.

Even Bundesliga side Hamburg jumped on the bandwagon.

But Yasin is handling the viral moment with great humour, determined to keep his name in the spotlight for his silky skills.

“I asked Louise Walker at the club what jeezy peeps meant,” added Yason. “She told me it was a polite way of saying: ‘Oh my gosh.’

“It’s a type of free-kick that I’m normally good at.

“I hit the ball and I think it’s still travelling now!

“At training I often hear the shout of ‘jeezy peeps’ over my shoulder.

“Then on Saturday when I scored Goldie came up to me and said: ‘jeezy peeps.’ It’s never going to stop.

“Maybe in the future, I catch a free-kick properly and put it in the net. Then I can caption it ‘jeezy peeps.’ That’s my kind of free-kick!”

Yasin: Jeezy peeps, is everywhere!

Yasin has, understandably, tried to avoid re-runs of his effort.

But that has proved very difficult.

He added: “I’m not going to take a free-kick like that again.

“I’ve only watched it three or four times. I don’t like watching myself doing things that aren’t good.

“But you can’t avoid it.

“You go on a different football club’s site on TikTok and there is the jeezy peeps commentary.

“What’s going on? Everyone’s using it.

“I saw it on Luton Town’s page. Theirs made me laugh. It was another free-kick that was worse than mine.

“They were playing Chelsea and one of the Chelsea players crossed the ball out of the stadium.

“I did well to get it down underneath our roof!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
Stirling Uni will aim to stun United. Image: George Vekic
Meet the University of Stirling: THE inside track on the student shock troops aiming…
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird is backing Dick Campbell in the transfer market. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Arbroath chairman Mike Caird offers transfer update ahead of Motherwell Scottish Cup visit
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee ace Adam Legzdins opens up on call-off frustration, getting back to winning ways…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson opens up on Rangers ticket row talks with St Johnstone chairman Steve…
The scene at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Image: SNS
Dundee United react to Livingston postponement as Tangerines take aim at 'erroneous' decision and…
Matthew MacDermid, pictured, made the call quickly on the night. Image SNS
Seething Dundee United chiefs to demand answers after Livingston clash is called off 90…
Dundee United boss Liam Fox watches as the second pitch inspection of the day takes place at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee United in shock late postponement at Livingston - and travelling fans are FURIOUS
2
Dundee admit they kept their undersoil heating off for the visit of Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: I don't blame Dundee for not turning on undersoil heating but call-offs…
Livingston will stage a 3pm pitch inspection on Wednesday ahead of their scheduled clash with Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United clash with Livingston is ON as game survives pitch inspection

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures

Editor's Picks

Most Commented