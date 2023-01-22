4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss

By Ewan Smith
January 22 2023, 12.30pm
Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Arbroath went to an incredible effort to get their Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell on – but left the park empty-handed.

Around 60 hardy volunteers supported groundsman Pete Clarke in ensuring the game got the green light.

But, sadly, Lichties couldn’t do enough to cause a Scottish Cup upset.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield for the bumper cup clash with Well and here are four talking points:

Community spirit alive and well in Arbroath in Motherwell clash

Arbroath have built the club on solid foundations by harnessing the incredible community spirit of the Angus town.

Never was that more evident than before kick-off.

Around 60 hardy souls returned to Gayfield at 8.30am on Saturday to lift the covers they helped lay six days earlier.

Within two hours, the pitch was declared playable by groundsman Pete Clarke.

The fans are the lifeblood of the club. Arbroath can’t and won’t ever take them for granted.

Fans continue to back Lichties in numbers

Arbroath fans have backed their club in numbers this year. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

With 4,145 packing into Gayfield for this match, Arbroath welcomed their second biggest home crowd in over a decade.

It eclipsed attendances at games against Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibernian during that period.

Only last season’s Premiership play-off with Inverness has attracted more in the last ten years as 5,154 turned out that night.

Motherwell fans added to the Arbroath atmosphere. Image: SNS

Credit to Motherwell for their vast travelling support.

But more than half were wearing maroon and white scarves for a club that now boasts 1500 season ticket holders.

New Arbroath signings make Motherwell impact but more needed

Arbroath have added quality to their squad in January.

Sean Adarkwa ran tirelessly up front against a Scottish Premiership defence.

Raw talent Joao Balde is brave and energetic and looks like the kind of Arbroath player who can become a fans’ favourite.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has two goals and three assists in four games.

Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January. Image: SNS

Ryan Dow is nearing match fitness and Steven Hetherington will soon add to the squad.

But more is needed and it should be on its’ way.

Arbroath have made no secret of the fact they need to bolster their striking options. The sooner the better.

With more guile and threat in attack, this Arbroath side is capable of Championship survival.

Old guard stepping up to plate

Arbroath’s recently improved performances are as much to do with the old guard as it is with the new boys.

Michael McKenna has really kicked on since the turn of the New Year and was once again outstanding against Motherwell.

Michael McKenna is an important player for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Colin Hamilton is an unsung hero and there’s no doubt Ricky Little would have contributed more if he hadn’t had to leave early to be sick.

Derek Gaston, Tam O’Brien, David Gold, Bobby Linn and Scott Stewart have valuable roles to play before May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson 'like two new players', says St Johnstone boss Callum…
Ben Davies and Melker Hallberg in action. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Talking points and player ratings as Perth side exit Scottish Cup…
Tyler French receives treatment at St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Tyler French in 'I'll be back stronger' vow from hospital after injury…
Gary Bowyer says his Dundee side should have beaten St Mirren in Paisley. Image: SNS.
Dundee were magnificent to a man says Gary Bowyer despite penalty pain at St…
Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod…
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
2

More from The Courier

Elmwood Golf Course is part of the pilot scheme.
Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. New chairman of NSA Scotland Picture shows; Peter Myles. His farm. Supplied by NSA Date; 20/01/2023
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Former Royal Marines and farming charity RSABI are working together to deliver a mental health initiative for Scottish agriculture, Picture shows; L to R: David Leggat, RSABI Trustee, Carol McLaren, RSABI Chief Executive and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones,. Unknown. Supplied by RSABI Date; Unknown
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines
NFU Hustings McDiarmid Park Perth LR With Caroline Millar NFU - Andrew Connon, Alasdair MacNab Robin Traquair
Farmers' union hustings sees big questions for candidates
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man's quest to improve city centre leads to app launch
Forfar Horticultural Society chairman Dave Nelson admires blooms at the 2022 show. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar flower show organisers' plea for budding committee members for 123-year-old society
The tipsy laird trifle is the perfect dessert for Burns Night. Image: Drambuie
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle
A ScotRail train. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented