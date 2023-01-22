4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath went to an incredible effort to get their Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell on – but left the park empty-handed.

Around 60 hardy volunteers supported groundsman Pete Clarke in ensuring the game got the green light.

But, sadly, Lichties couldn’t do enough to cause a Scottish Cup upset.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield for the bumper cup clash with Well and here are four talking points:

Community spirit alive and well in Arbroath in Motherwell clash

🇱🇻 💪 Incredibly proud of my club @ArbroathFC & amazing community spirit in our town. Terrific effort to get the game v @MotherwellFC ON. If you haven’t got a ticket & fancy watching a game of fitba then get down to Gayfield to support the Lichties. 🎟️ https://t.co/UClu13bzaH pic.twitter.com/qrXIRDSjNe — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) January 21, 2023

Arbroath have built the club on solid foundations by harnessing the incredible community spirit of the Angus town.

Never was that more evident than before kick-off.

Around 60 hardy souls returned to Gayfield at 8.30am on Saturday to lift the covers they helped lay six days earlier.

Within two hours, the pitch was declared playable by groundsman Pete Clarke.

The fans are the lifeblood of the club. Arbroath can’t and won’t ever take them for granted.

Fans continue to back Lichties in numbers

With 4,145 packing into Gayfield for this match, Arbroath welcomed their second biggest home crowd in over a decade.

It eclipsed attendances at games against Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibernian during that period.

Only last season’s Premiership play-off with Inverness has attracted more in the last ten years as 5,154 turned out that night.

Credit to Motherwell for their vast travelling support.

But more than half were wearing maroon and white scarves for a club that now boasts 1500 season ticket holders.

New Arbroath signings make Motherwell impact but more needed

Arbroath have added quality to their squad in January.

Sean Adarkwa ran tirelessly up front against a Scottish Premiership defence.

Raw talent Joao Balde is brave and energetic and looks like the kind of Arbroath player who can become a fans’ favourite.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has two goals and three assists in four games.

Ryan Dow is nearing match fitness and Steven Hetherington will soon add to the squad.

But more is needed and it should be on its’ way.

Arbroath have made no secret of the fact they need to bolster their striking options. The sooner the better.

With more guile and threat in attack, this Arbroath side is capable of Championship survival.

Old guard stepping up to plate

Arbroath’s recently improved performances are as much to do with the old guard as it is with the new boys.

Michael McKenna has really kicked on since the turn of the New Year and was once again outstanding against Motherwell.

Colin Hamilton is an unsung hero and there’s no doubt Ricky Little would have contributed more if he hadn’t had to leave early to be sick.

Derek Gaston, Tam O’Brien, David Gold, Bobby Linn and Scott Stewart have valuable roles to play before May.