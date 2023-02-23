James McPake on ‘exciting’ Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his own ‘friendly’ in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake on ‘exciting’ Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his own ‘friendly’ in Germany

By Craig Cairns
February 23 2023, 5.58pm
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.

James McPake is expecting a passionate crowd and a committed performance from St Pauli when they visit Dunfermline this summer.

The Pars this week confirmed that the Bundesliga 2 side will visit East End Park for a preseason friendly on June 23.

Dunfermline have a connection to St Pauli through director Thomas Meggle who played coached and managed at the German club.

Dunfermline director Thomas Meggle played and managed at St Pauli.

McPake remembers his own experience of taking on a second-tier team in Germany.

Back in 2012 the Pars boss captained Hibernian in a preseason fixture against Union Berlin – now battling it out at the top of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Even then they proved tough opposition, defeating the Edinburgh outfit 2-0.

“We turned up thinking it was a preseason friendly, it was mayhem – the place was full,” recalled McPake. “They were at us.

“It wasn’t the Union Berlin as they are now, fighting at the top of the Bundesliga, they were in Bundesliga 2, but it was competitive.”

Now in the dugout, the Dunfermline manager will have the chance to test himself against a side currently sitting eighth in Germany’s second tier.

‘Exciting’

“It’s an exciting one,” added McPake, “one I’ve known about for a wee while and I had been hoping it got done.

“We all know about their fans.

“It’s great. It’s different, for a start. There’s the connections with the ownership here.

“They’re going to come with quality, they’re going to come with good players.

“It’s a bit too far ahead to be concerned with it, if I’m honest, but it’s one that I’m sure every Dunfermline fan and every Dunfermline players will be looking at it today and thinking ‘that’s one that excites us’.”

The Pars have a League One campaign to finish before attention turns to the close season, starting with Queen of the South this weekend.

McPake has a full squad to choose from and added to his midfield this week with the signing of Paul McGowan on loan from Dundee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
