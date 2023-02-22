Paul McGowan ‘not at Dunfermline to see out career’ as Dundee stalwart lays out what he’ll add to the Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul McGowan ‘not at Dunfermline to see out career’ as Dundee stalwart lays out what he’ll add to the Pars

By Craig Cairns
February 22 2023, 6.00pm
McPake and McGowan worked together at Dundee. Image: Craig Brown.
McPake and McGowan worked together at Dundee. Image: Craig Brown.

Paul McGowan said he and the other players in his Dundee ‘car school’ would listen out for Dunfermline’s results earlier in the season.

The veteran midfielder signed on loan at the KDM Group East End Park after and will have been at Dens Park for nine years when his contract expires in the summer.

He rejoins James McPake who he played alongside and played under at his parent club – which is why he kept an eye out for the Pars results.

McGowan said that his move to League One is not a sign that his career will be winding down across that timeframe.

McGowan has signed on loan until the end of the season. Image: Craig Brown.

In fact, the 35-year-old is planning to impress and perhaps extend his stay into next season.

A lot to give

“I am not coming here to just see my career out,” said McGowan.

“Hopefully I can be here for even longer because I still feel that I have a lot to give.

“It was a hard decision leaving Dundee after being there for so long but I felt that it was time for a change, just to get that fire back in.”

“Dunfermline is a big club, to be honest. It should be higher than it is but this is football.”

Gary Bowyer is the sixth manager to come in at Dundee since McGowan signed there in 2014.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

McGowan passed a significant milestone recently but was unable to add to his 302 Dundee appearances due to a niggle.

“It has been a difficult season for me,” he added. “I got injured three months ago and although I can’t remember the last time that I was last out injured, I struggled with it.

“It was my knee and that’s me just back there two weeks ago.

“Everything has been going great but I just felt that the Dundee squad was massive and they have only twelve games to go.

“I had a discussion with the manager, James, had spoken to me and said that if Dundee were happy.

“I spoke to Gary Bowyer who I have a good relationship with and it was a mutual agreement.”

A fresh start

McGowan may play some part at the weekend but doesn’t think he’ll be ready to start the game versus Queen of the South.

The Pars are looking to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Airdrie last week allowed Falkirk to close the gap to five points.

“We are a young team with plenty of runners, some fantastic players,” continued McGowan.

“But sometimes you just need to calm it down, play passes through midfield and get our wingers and strikers into feet. Hopefully I can bring that.

“I watched the game on Saturday and I thought in large parts they were good but there was that naïveté just kicking instead of making a pass to your flair players.

“Players who want to run with the ball because no defender wants that – especially in this league.

“Hopefully I can bring that and try and get the players on it to go and run and create.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
