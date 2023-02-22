Paul McGowan ‘not at Dunfermline to see out career’ as Dundee stalwart lays out what he’ll add to the Pars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McGowan said he and the other players in his Dundee ‘car school’ would listen out for Dunfermline’s results earlier in the season.

The veteran midfielder signed on loan at the KDM Group East End Park after and will have been at Dens Park for nine years when his contract expires in the summer.

He rejoins James McPake who he played alongside and played under at his parent club – which is why he kept an eye out for the Pars results.

McGowan said that his move to League One is not a sign that his career will be winding down across that timeframe.

In fact, the 35-year-old is planning to impress and perhaps extend his stay into next season.

A lot to give

“I am not coming here to just see my career out,” said McGowan.

“Hopefully I can be here for even longer because I still feel that I have a lot to give.

“It was a hard decision leaving Dundee after being there for so long but I felt that it was time for a change, just to get that fire back in.”

“Dunfermline is a big club, to be honest. It should be higher than it is but this is football.”

Gary Bowyer is the sixth manager to come in at Dundee since McGowan signed there in 2014.

McGowan passed a significant milestone recently but was unable to add to his 302 Dundee appearances due to a niggle.

“It has been a difficult season for me,” he added. “I got injured three months ago and although I can’t remember the last time that I was last out injured, I struggled with it.

“It was my knee and that’s me just back there two weeks ago.

“Everything has been going great but I just felt that the Dundee squad was massive and they have only twelve games to go.

“I had a discussion with the manager, James, had spoken to me and said that if Dundee were happy.

“I spoke to Gary Bowyer who I have a good relationship with and it was a mutual agreement.”

A fresh start

McGowan may play some part at the weekend but doesn’t think he’ll be ready to start the game versus Queen of the South.

The Pars are looking to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Airdrie last week allowed Falkirk to close the gap to five points.

“We are a young team with plenty of runners, some fantastic players,” continued McGowan.

“But sometimes you just need to calm it down, play passes through midfield and get our wingers and strikers into feet. Hopefully I can bring that.

“I watched the game on Saturday and I thought in large parts they were good but there was that naïveté just kicking instead of making a pass to your flair players.

“Players who want to run with the ball because no defender wants that – especially in this league.

“Hopefully I can bring that and try and get the players on it to go and run and create.”