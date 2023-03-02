FAN VIEW: ‘Excruciatingly nervous watching’ potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records in ‘biggest week of the season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FAN VIEW: ‘Excruciatingly nervous watching’ potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records in ‘biggest week of the season’

By Craig Cairns
March 2 2023, 5.59pm
The Pars fans are set to turn out in their numbers once again. Image: Craig Brown.
The Pars fans are set to turn out in their numbers once again. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline have led League One most of the way this season but a recently relentless Falkirk have left hints that it may go to the wire.

One defeat in 25 matches for James McPake side – coming from behind a number of times along the way – and no obvious signs of letting up means you could be forgiven for thinking there was confidence, hubris even, throughout the stands.

Not so when it comes to your own football team and the stakes are this high.

One supporter recently joked that they would not be confident of promotion even if the club were 10 points clear with three games remaining.

The size of the gap between the bitter rivals has oscillated over the season and is at five points going into a huge week for both clubs.

On Saturday Dunfermline welcome Alloa as John McGlynn’s side host Peterhead before the rivalry is ramped up to the max when they meet on Tuesday night.

Dunfermline and Falkirk’s League One positions across the season. Image: SPFL Stats Centre.

Courier Sport got the views of Pars podcast That’s Never 10 Yards ahead of a crunch week.

Biggest week of the season

The only team to have a five-point gap evaporate after 25 matches since the SFL/SPL merger a decade ago was the Raith Rovers side of 2017/18, helmed by now Falkirk boss John McGlynn.

In Dunfermline’s two clashes against the league’s title challengers this outing, the Pars lead four points to the Bairns’ one, aiding the gap between the sides who contest the division’s only game in hand on Tuesday.

Before navigating Falkirk, Dunfermline have the task of facing Clackmannanshire’s finest this weekend.

Brian Rice said Falkirk was his club as recently as a fortnight ago, so the Alloa Athletic manager would relish the opportunity to deflate the East End Park crowd for a second time in seven months.

The first was denying the Fifers progression in the League Cup with a penalty shootout victory, in what is the only occasion the Wasps have stung the Pars this season.

The scars may have healed from Athletic’s last stay in League One but remain visible.

It took three attempts until escape in 2016, suffering the indignity of being held below the Championship surface by neighbours Cowdenbeath, a disastrous outing.

McPake has inherited a squad he assembled upon the foundations of a dozen individuals that suffered relegation under the management of John Hughes and Peter Grant.

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

Those recent memories with many of these players who ultimately failed last time out are at the forefront of the minds of the EEP faithful.

One supporter recently joked that they would not be confident of promotion even if the club were 10 points clear with three games remaining.

That fragility may explain some of the apprehension when the team plays at home – a strange thing to say when undefeated there since the game which sent Dunfermline down.

The Fifers have drawn half of their dozen league matches, coming from behind to draw on all four occasions.

Our first-half struggles at times could make the next couple of games excruciatingly nervous watching.

It is the biggest week of the season for Dunfermline.

McPake will not want to be left red-faced, and the support will hope they are not feeling as blue as McGlynn’s cap come 9.30pm on Tuesday if they have allowed the Bairns the chance to snatch the title away from them.

