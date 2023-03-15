RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header – and the pressure will be big

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header – and the pressure will be big

By Rab Douglas
March 15 2023, 5.00pm
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.

Steve Clarke has said that he’s open-minded about which goalkeeper will start for Scotland against Cyprus next week.

That’s what you’d expect.

But let’s face it, it’s going to be Angus Gunn.

It will obviously be a disappointment for Zander Clark and Liam Kelly because had Angus not decided to switch allegiance from England, it was setting up to be a straight shoot-out between the two Premiership goalies.

And Zander was in pole position.

I don’t think Steve will have given Angus any guarantees when he’s managed to persuade him to declare for Scotland but this is as near as you can get to a ‘signing’ in international football and when you make a high profile one like this, he plays.

The pressure will be on, though.

Goalies are used to being in the spotlight, knowing our mistakes get magnified more than anywhere else on the pitch.

But that’s even more the case when it’s a switch of country like this.

I was going to say that two clean sheets against Cyprus and Spain and he’ll be a national hero.

But keeping the Spaniards down to a couple would be a job well done!

I’ve said in the past that I’ve got no problem with players having a change of heart like this.

Che Adams did it and that’s just the way international football is these days.

It’s harder for players who qualify for more than one nation.

If they’re good enough to keep their options open, they’re good enough for us to show patience.

Steve has done exactly the right thing.

He didn’t make any bold statements and force Angus into a ‘now or never’ decision a couple of years ago.

The reality is that if a player has the choice between England and Scotland, most of them will end up coming to us because the bar is so high for the very top nations.

Che Adams and Angus Gunn weren’t going to make it with England.

From now on, Angus gets judged the same as every other player.

And let’s hope we’re talking about a potential 50-cap goalie after he makes his first starts.

We were training on Monday night so I didn’t see the Falkirk v Ayr Scottish Cup quarter-final.

But by all accounts Falkirk fully deserved their win.

It certainly didn’t surprise me.

We played a friendly against them and I knew they’d get the ball down and try to play.

The financial picture for Falkirk and Inverness Caley Thistle now changes dramatically.

A cup draw opening up for you has the power to do that.

And both sides have a realistic shot at getting to the big one in May.

Kilmarnock and Ayr will be sick, though. As will Queen’s Park!

I did think somebody in the Premiership would try to sign Dipo Akinyemi in January.

He’s physical, fast, can brings others into the game and scores a goal.

There’s a few teams could do with somebody like that up front just now.

Apparently, Ayr turned down an offer from down south and you can understand why.

He’s absolutely crucial to their chances of getting promoted.

With only a year left on his deal in the summer, though, you’d expect them to cash in if they’re still in the Championship, especially now that they won’t be banking Scottish Cup semi-final money.

