RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header – and the pressure will be big

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Clarke has said that he’s open-minded about which goalkeeper will start for Scotland against Cyprus next week.

That’s what you’d expect.

But let’s face it, it’s going to be Angus Gunn.

It will obviously be a disappointment for Zander Clark and Liam Kelly because had Angus not decided to switch allegiance from England, it was setting up to be a straight shoot-out between the two Premiership goalies.

And Zander was in pole position.

I don’t think Steve will have given Angus any guarantees when he’s managed to persuade him to declare for Scotland but this is as near as you can get to a ‘signing’ in international football and when you make a high profile one like this, he plays.

🧤 "None of them have got any caps, so all to play for…" Scotland manager Steve Clarke has yet to decide if goalkeeper Angus Gunn will start ahead of Zander Clark or Liam Kelly 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/2aC6RKP72R — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 14, 2023

The pressure will be on, though.

Goalies are used to being in the spotlight, knowing our mistakes get magnified more than anywhere else on the pitch.

But that’s even more the case when it’s a switch of country like this.

I was going to say that two clean sheets against Cyprus and Spain and he’ll be a national hero.

But keeping the Spaniards down to a couple would be a job well done!

I’ve said in the past that I’ve got no problem with players having a change of heart like this.

Che Adams did it and that’s just the way international football is these days.

It’s harder for players who qualify for more than one nation.

If they’re good enough to keep their options open, they’re good enough for us to show patience.

Steve has done exactly the right thing.

He didn’t make any bold statements and force Angus into a ‘now or never’ decision a couple of years ago.

CONGRATULATIONS @AngusGunn01 Scotland International call up! No amount of words can tell you how proud I am so I made a video instead… ANGUS GUNN | The Road to Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🧤⚽️ https://t.co/ApNzxKKNH6 via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/EHKBpGFqly — Mimi Gunn (@mimigunn) March 14, 2023

The reality is that if a player has the choice between England and Scotland, most of them will end up coming to us because the bar is so high for the very top nations.

Che Adams and Angus Gunn weren’t going to make it with England.

From now on, Angus gets judged the same as every other player.

And let’s hope we’re talking about a potential 50-cap goalie after he makes his first starts.

We were training on Monday night so I didn’t see the Falkirk v Ayr Scottish Cup quarter-final.

But by all accounts Falkirk fully deserved their win.

It certainly didn’t surprise me.

We played a friendly against them and I knew they’d get the ball down and try to play.

🌄Good Morning Bairns! 😅 Any sore heads after last night? pic.twitter.com/LrYMmSeLlD — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) March 14, 2023

The financial picture for Falkirk and Inverness Caley Thistle now changes dramatically.

A cup draw opening up for you has the power to do that.

And both sides have a realistic shot at getting to the big one in May.

Kilmarnock and Ayr will be sick, though. As will Queen’s Park!

I did think somebody in the Premiership would try to sign Dipo Akinyemi in January.

He’s physical, fast, can brings others into the game and scores a goal.

There’s a few teams could do with somebody like that up front just now.

Apparently, Ayr turned down an offer from down south and you can understand why.

He’s absolutely crucial to their chances of getting promoted.

With only a year left on his deal in the summer, though, you’d expect them to cash in if they’re still in the Championship, especially now that they won’t be banking Scottish Cup semi-final money.