Forfar boss Ray McKinnon: Fact we’re down after losing to league leaders shows how far we have come

By Ewan Smith
March 21 2023, 10.31pm Updated: March 21 2023, 10.42pm
Ray McKinnon was left feeling disappointed by the defeat at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Ray McKinnon could hear a pin drop in the Forfar dressing room after their two-goal loss at League Two leaders Stirling Albion.

And while his side was left feeling dejected by defeat, McKinnon believes that bodes well for the ambitions of his players.

McKinnon’s men tasted only their second defeat in nine games, a run that has seen them climb off the bottom and into play-off contention.

McKinnon refuses to contemplate anything other than survival this term but he is pleased at the shift in mindset in his squad.

Forfar captain Craig Slater couldn’t inspire Ray McKinnon’s side to victory. Image: SNS

“We were good in the first half,” said McKinnon.

“I said to the guys at half-time: ‘What an opportunity you’ve got.’

“I felt if we could create a chance or two then we could go on and win the game.

“But in the first five minutes of the second period we never touched the ball. We conceded ground and gave them the impetus.

“We did stay in it until we lost the goal and then found it tough.

Ray McKinnon disappointed by set-piece strike

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon. Image: SNS.

“It’s disappointing to lose a goal from a set-piece but we aren’t the biggest side.

“We don’t have too many six footers and have to work hard at set-pieces.

“That left us chasing the game and then we were hit with the sucker punch second goal.

“The second half wasn’t good. It’s not what we wanted but this is a really tough place to come.

“Stirling are top for a reason. They are an experienced side who have been together for a while.

“The fact that we are all disappointed tells you just how far we have come.

“We need to take this on the chin, regroup and refocus for the rest of the season.”

