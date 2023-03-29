James McPake praises patience of Dunfermline’s Robbie Mahon with ‘everyone staking a claim’ in training

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake doesn’t mind if his players display their frustration when they are omitted from his side – as long as it doesn’t disrupt the group.

Motherwell loanee Robbie Mahon became the latest player to be rewarded for his patience when he started in the weekend win over Montrose, playing a key role in two of the goals in a 3-1 victory.

After joining at the start of October, the 19-year-old Irishman had to wait until the middle of November for his first start, playing just 33 minutes in total until then.

His next start didn’t come until the 1-1 home draw with Airdrie last month.

Mahon was replaced in the second half after going down during Saturday’s match but McPake said it was cramp and he will be available for the weekend’s visit of Kelty Hearts.

“He and Kane Ritchie-Hosler are both on loan from Premiership clubs and both I’m sure at times they would have been down and upset in terms of their game time, which you don’t mind at all,” McPake told Courier Sport.

“They’ve shown the right attitude, they’ve integrated really well with the group.”

Running theme

The same has been true for fellow loanees Ewan Otoo, Paul McGowan and Sam Fisher.

Even Chris Mochrie had to wait the best part of a month before because a starter, despite scoring off the bench on his debut.

If anyone has a cause to complain it is supersub Nikolay Todorov, though even he shows no signs of spitting the dummy.

“It’s because of the way they train and the way they conduct themselves,” added the Pars boss.

“Even if they’re not in the team, they always feel part of the team.

“Sometimes if you are a loan player coming in, they can take the hump a wee bit, but they’ve all come in with the right attitude.

“Robbie deserved his chance, we knew from the start of the week that he was going to play.”

Speaking from experience

The Pars manager is realistic enough to know that players will be frustrated – he knows this first-hand from his playing days.

As long as it doesn’t have an adverse impact on the overall harmony of the squad.

“I’ve been that player before,” said McPake.

“As long as it’s not impacting the group – if they’re not training properly or taking it out on their teammates or being in a mood and not wanting to be part of the group, that’s the only time I’d get involved.

“I’ve not had to here.

“Everyone is training that well that they’re all staking a claim – I don’t think anyone can have too many complaints when they’re not playing.”

“I’m not naive to think that will continue and we’ll never come across anyone being disruptive, that’s football.

“At the moment everyone is training as hard as they can knowing they have a chance to play on Saturday.”