James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal at Dunfermline

Matty Todd has been rewarded for his performances this season with a new three-year deal at Dunfermline.

The tireless midfielder was under contract until the summer of 2024 – his improved three-year deal will start this summer and keep him at KDM Group East End Park until 2026.

Todd has been one of the standouts for the Pars who have raced into an 11-point lead at the top of League One in recent weeks.

He missed the last two matches due to injury but was until then one of the first names on James McPake’s team sheet and has a chance of making his return this weekend for the visit of Kelty Hearts, according to his manager.

The Dunfermline boss confirmed that there had been some interest in Todd during the recent transfer window.

A boost

“I know for a fact other clubs were looking at in January,” said McPake.

“So for us to get him tied down is a massive boost for the football club.

“He’s a great product of the academy, which is now our own again – and he always wanted to play for Dunfermline Atheltic, being a big fan as well.

“Having that in the building really helps as well. I think it is really important.

“It isn’t why you would sign a player but when you’ve got fans in that dressing room, it certainly helps. Matty is that.

“I’m just happy we’ll have him for the next three years and the chance to work with him.”

Milestone approaching

The 21-year-old scored his 10th goal of the season in the recent win over Falkirk. and is now just six short of 100 senior appearances – if you include his loan spell at Brechin City.

It seems fitting, then, that he features heavily in the Centenary Club’s goal of the season nominations.

“He can play different positions, he’ll hit 12km in a game,” added McPake.

“He scores goals, he’s on 10 for the season and he’s annoyed it’s not closer to 20 with the chance he’s had.

“That’s what we love about him, he’s always striving to do more.”