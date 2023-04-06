Key player still a doubt for Falkirk clash as Dunfermline boss quips ‘only the game can ruin it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key player still a doubt for Falkirk clash as Dunfermline boss quips ‘only the game can ruin it’

James McPake is expecting another big crowd and electric atmosphere for this weekend's trip to the Falkirk Stadium

By Craig Cairns
Pars boss James McPake is hopeful his player can return in time for Saturday. Image: SNS.
Pars boss James McPake is hopeful his player can return in time for Saturday. Image: SNS.

James McPake is “hopeful” Matty Todd will return in time for Saturday’s match at the Falkirk Stadium.

Rhys Breen will miss out again but has had a scan on his suspected hamstring injury and the results should be back in the coming days.

Everyone else in the squad is fit to face the Bairns, who have failed to record a win versus Dunfermline in three meetings this season.

A win for the Pars this weekend would leave them on the brink of securing the League One title – and they will then have the chance to do so a few days later at Peterhead.

It would leave Falkirk almost certainly facing a playoff battle to achieve promotion.

McPake is hopeful Matty Todd will return. Image: Craig Brown.

McPake is expecting there to be a “fantastic away backing” as well as a decent home support – like in previous fixtures this season.

Call for strong defensive display

“It will be another tough game,” he added.

“It’s a good game to play in if you are a player, a good game to manage in and a good game to watch if you are a fan, with the atmosphere.

“All that and only the game can ruin it!

“We have been working on stuff all week, like we do with any team.

“Defensively we need to be at it, like we do most weeks.

We were very good defensively on Saturday as a team and that’s one of the things that I probably didn’t give the players enough credit for when I came out after the game.

“They were really good in terms of that and we will need that agains this Saturday.”

The Dunfermline manager said work was going on behind the scenes to get more players tied down on new contracts and hopes to have an update soon.

There is also a lot of hard work being carried out to identify and bring in players in the summer – something that “never stops”, according to McPake.

Negotiations ongoing

“That’s working away in the background as well,” he continued.

“The plan always is to have people in place to come and make our squad better.

“Those people are at other clubs, so we’ll be respectful of them then we just do whatever work we need to do through agents and representatives.

McPake is looking to get more players on new deals. Image: Craig Brown.

“It’s ongoing, it never stops.

“It’s constant all the way through, from when you get a job until you leave a job because you’re always looking to strengthen the squad.

“You’re always looking at what you’re going to lose, with players either leaving through their choice or you just need other players in.”

