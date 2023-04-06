Key player still a doubt for Falkirk clash as Dunfermline boss quips ‘only the game can ruin it’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake is “hopeful” Matty Todd will return in time for Saturday’s match at the Falkirk Stadium.

Rhys Breen will miss out again but has had a scan on his suspected hamstring injury and the results should be back in the coming days.

Everyone else in the squad is fit to face the Bairns, who have failed to record a win versus Dunfermline in three meetings this season.

A win for the Pars this weekend would leave them on the brink of securing the League One title – and they will then have the chance to do so a few days later at Peterhead.

It would leave Falkirk almost certainly facing a playoff battle to achieve promotion.

McPake is expecting there to be a “fantastic away backing” as well as a decent home support – like in previous fixtures this season.

Call for strong defensive display

“It will be another tough game,” he added.

“It’s a good game to play in if you are a player, a good game to manage in and a good game to watch if you are a fan, with the atmosphere.

“All that and only the game can ruin it!

“We have been working on stuff all week, like we do with any team.

“Defensively we need to be at it, like we do most weeks.

“We were very good defensively on Saturday as a team and that’s one of the things that I probably didn’t give the players enough credit for when I came out after the game.

“They were really good in terms of that and we will need that agains this Saturday.”

The Dunfermline manager said work was going on behind the scenes to get more players tied down on new contracts and hopes to have an update soon.

There is also a lot of hard work being carried out to identify and bring in players in the summer – something that “never stops”, according to McPake.

Negotiations ongoing

“That’s working away in the background as well,” he continued.

“The plan always is to have people in place to come and make our squad better.

“Those people are at other clubs, so we’ll be respectful of them then we just do whatever work we need to do through agents and representatives.

“It’s ongoing, it never stops.

“It’s constant all the way through, from when you get a job until you leave a job because you’re always looking to strengthen the squad.

“You’re always looking at what you’re going to lose, with players either leaving through their choice or you just need other players in.”