Home Sport Football

Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side secure 5th successive season in Championship

Lichties left it late to seal their Championship status but wrote themselves into the record books as the first part-time side to do it for five years.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroatn skipper Tam O'Brien came close with a header in his side's clash with Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroatn skipper Tam O'Brien came close with a header in his side's clash with Hamilton. Image: SNS

It wasn’t pretty and it was certainly nail-biting but Arbroath finally secured a stunning fifth successive season in the Championship.

A gritty display that had all the hallmarks of the ‘Arbroath DNA’ got them over the line in a hard-fought draw in front of 2,736 fans.

And, true to form, their talisman Bobby Linn was the main man, showing how he still has a key part to play for this club.

Arbroath v Hamilton: Key moments

This was always going to be a nervy affair.

But the inclusion of Bobby Linn in the starting line-up and, more importantly, the early goal for Morton gave Arbroath a lift.

Linn had the game’s first two chances inside nine minutes.

Firstly, his low 18-yard strike was smothered by Ryan Fulton, then he blasted over from the edge of the box.

Bobby Linn was a threat for Arbroath early on. Image: SNS

Skipper Tam O’Brien then had a header cleared off the line after meeting a Michael McKenna corner.

But, as has so often been the case this season, Arbroath had keeper Derek Gaston to thank for keeping them in it as he blocked Daniel O’Reilly’s point-blank effort.

Linn was the chief tormentor and a roar of anticipation went up every time he touched the ball.

And he had support in peppering Ryan Fulton’s goal in the form of sub David Gold.

Gold had a close-range effort saved by Fulton before cracking a drive off the underside of the bar.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Banks 6, Stewart 7, Little 7, O’Brien 7, Bitsindou 6 (Balde 1), Hetherington 6, McKenna 7, El-Mhanni 6 (Gold 6), Hilson 7, Linn 8 (Allan 1). Subs: Gill, Jacobs, Komolafe, Tait, Olusanya.

Arbroath star man

Bobby Linn was brought out of cold storage into the starting line-up and he added a much needed spark to Arbroath’s attack.

Manager under the microscope

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell has been in the game a very long time.

His coaching career stretches back to 1987 and with over seven years service to Arbroath, he’s currently the longest-serving manager in Scottish football.

He’s worked wonders at Arbroath since 2016 and established them as the best part-time team in Scotland for several years.

And he made a big call with his team selection.

In came fans’ favourite Bobby Linn for Joao Balde.

Linn issued a pre-match rallying cry to the Lichties fans to roar their team to safety and the club legend had a rare chance to make an impact from the start.

The crowd, the team, everyone got a lift from Linn’s presence.

What next for Arbroath?

The ‘togetherness’ mantra at the Arbroath FC tunne. Image: SNS

There will be a summer rebuild at Gayfield with several players likely to move on in the coming weeks.

But with O’Brien on a long-term deal and the core of the squad that has served Arbroath so well likely to stay too, they can be positive about the future.

One man they surely must give a new deal to is Linn. He showed on Friday how important he still is.

