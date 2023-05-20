James McPake reveals long-standing admiration for ‘top-class’ Aaron Comrie and makes assistant manager comparison

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Comrie is a player who James McPake was monitoring back when he was the manager of Dundee.

He was also one of the players the now-Dunfermline manager called after being offered the job at KDM Group East End Park.

Whether at full-back, wingback or on the right side of a back three, Comrie was one of the more consistent performers as the Pars smashed records on their way to the League One title.

McPake was understandably “delighted” to get him committed to the club for another two years.

“I actually called Aaron last summer,” revealed McPake. “I didn’t go through the full squad, but I called him.

He’s top-class

“I knew he would have been disappointed with how last season went – for the club and personally for himself. He was used to being in the team most of the time.

“He’s one I called and said I’m looking forward to working with him, and just a chat with him.

“He’s not let me down … as a person, he’s top-class.”

Comrie isn’t the kind to grab headlines, though he did spark a run of eight wins in 10 games when he popped up at the back post to open the scoring versus Alloa in a 3-0 win back in October.

“Consistency” is a word often thrown around about these types of players, but McPake is keen to add that Comrie is much more than that – and drew comparisons with assistant manager Dave Mackay.

“He sets a standard for himself but for the rest of the team. He’s just a great person to work with,” said the Dunfermline manager.

“He’s shown over this season and he’s a player I’ve known for a while as well. I’m really delighted he’s going to be here for the next couple of years.

“When you get to work with him, you appreciate just how consistent he is – and that’s not easy.

“And that’s not to say that’s all he is either. He’s not just consistent, he’s one of those players – a bit like Dave Mackay – that at times can go under the radar.

“But it’s when you work with them or played beside them – or you go watch them time after time – you see what they bring to the team.”