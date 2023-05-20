James McPake reveals long-standing admiration for ‘top-class’ Aaron Comrie and makes assistant manager comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake reveals long-standing admiration for ‘top-class’ Aaron Comrie and makes assistant manager comparison

The defender put pen to paper on a a new two-year deal after being a regular part of the title-winning side.

By Craig Cairns
Aaron Comrie said he has a good relationship with manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown
Aaron Comrie is a player who James McPake was monitoring back when he was the manager of Dundee.

He was also one of the players the now-Dunfermline manager called after being offered the job at KDM Group East End Park.

Whether at full-back, wingback or on the right side of a back three, Comrie was one of the more consistent performers as the Pars smashed records on their way to the League One title.

McPake was understandably “delighted” to get him committed to the club for another two years.

Aaron Comrie has signed a new two-year deal at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

“I actually called Aaron last summer,” revealed McPake. “I didn’t go through the full squad, but I called him.

He’s top-class

“I knew he would have been disappointed with how last season went – for the club and personally for himself. He was used to being in the team most of the time.

“He’s one I called and said I’m looking forward to working with him, and just a chat with him.

“He’s not let me down … as a person, he’s top-class.”

Comrie isn’t the kind to grab headlines, though he did spark a run of eight wins in 10 games when he popped up at the back post to open the scoring versus Alloa in a 3-0 win back in October.

“Consistency” is a word often thrown around about these types of players, but McPake is keen to add that Comrie is much more than that – and drew comparisons with assistant manager Dave Mackay.

“He sets a standard for himself but for the rest of the team. He’s just a great person to work with,” said the Dunfermline manager.

“He’s shown over this season and he’s a player I’ve known for a while as well. I’m really delighted he’s going to be here for the next couple of years.

“When you get to work with him, you appreciate just how consistent he is – and that’s not easy.

Pars assistant Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.

“And that’s not to say that’s all he is either. He’s not just consistent, he’s one of those players – a bit like Dave Mackay – that at times can go under the radar.

“But it’s when you work with them or played beside them – or you go watch them time after time – you see what they bring to the team.”

