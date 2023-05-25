Dunfermline want to ‘build a core group of players’ as James McPake confirms tougher preseason ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline want to ‘build a core group of players’ as James McPake confirms tougher preseason ahead

The Pars boss says there will be more comings and goings but is happy with the players the club has tied down.

By Craig Cairns
Kane Ritchie-Hosler became the latest player to put his faith in James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler became the latest player to put his faith in James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

The business completed by Dunfermline over the last few months shows that the club wants to “build something”, according to James McPake.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler became the latest player to commit his future to the club, signing a three-year deal.

In recent months Craig Wighton, Matty Todd, Joe Chalmers, Rhys Breen, Aaron Comrie and Josh Edwards have all signed new contracts.

The Pars boss sees them as part of the “core group” he is trying to build at KDM Group East End Park.

The Dunfermline players celebrate their League One title win. Image: Craig Brown.

“We want to build something here,” said McPake.

More comings and goings

“If you look over probably the last two months, in terms of Josh Edwards, Matty Todd, Kane now – these are all players that their best years might be on their next contract, never mind this one – they’re that young.

“We are trying to build a core group of players.

“Of course, we need to add to it. There’ll be more comings than goings over the course of the window, and preseason.”

After signing his new deal last week, Comrie said the players had been warned that they would be in for an even tougher preseason than last year.

James McPake with Aaron Comrie after the defender signed a new deal. Image: Craig Brown

McPake confirmed this, though will be vindicated if the results are anything like the season that has just passed.

“We’ve got a bit longer this year as well, just with the break we’ve been able to give them,” said the Dunfermline manager.

‘It’s going to be tough’

“We’ll start their programmes from Monday. It’s not going to be easy, but we make no apology for that.

“We now know them all, we know how much we can push them as well, so it’s part of being a footballer.

“It’s the horrible part of being a footballer if I’m honest, and it’s the only bit I don’t get jealous about when I’m standing.

James McPake said preseason is going to be tough for the players. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“I’d love to be involved in every training session, I’d love to play in the big games, all the games.

“Whether it’s Buckie out there or Falkirk out there, it wouldn’t bother me. I’d love to get back on that pitch.

“It’s going to be tough – and enjoyable for us, not for them!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]