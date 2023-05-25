Dunfermline want to ‘build a core group of players’ as James McPake confirms tougher preseason ahead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The business completed by Dunfermline over the last few months shows that the club wants to “build something”, according to James McPake.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler became the latest player to commit his future to the club, signing a three-year deal.

In recent months Craig Wighton, Matty Todd, Joe Chalmers, Rhys Breen, Aaron Comrie and Josh Edwards have all signed new contracts.

The Pars boss sees them as part of the “core group” he is trying to build at KDM Group East End Park.

“We want to build something here,” said McPake.

More comings and goings

“If you look over probably the last two months, in terms of Josh Edwards, Matty Todd, Kane now – these are all players that their best years might be on their next contract, never mind this one – they’re that young.

“We are trying to build a core group of players.

“Of course, we need to add to it. There’ll be more comings than goings over the course of the window, and preseason.”

After signing his new deal last week, Comrie said the players had been warned that they would be in for an even tougher preseason than last year.

McPake confirmed this, though will be vindicated if the results are anything like the season that has just passed.

“We’ve got a bit longer this year as well, just with the break we’ve been able to give them,” said the Dunfermline manager.

‘It’s going to be tough’

“We’ll start their programmes from Monday. It’s not going to be easy, but we make no apology for that.

“We now know them all, we know how much we can push them as well, so it’s part of being a footballer.

“It’s the horrible part of being a footballer if I’m honest, and it’s the only bit I don’t get jealous about when I’m standing.

“I’d love to be involved in every training session, I’d love to play in the big games, all the games.

“Whether it’s Buckie out there or Falkirk out there, it wouldn’t bother me. I’d love to get back on that pitch.

“It’s going to be tough – and enjoyable for us, not for them!”