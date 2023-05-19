Aaron Comrie signs new Dunfermline contract and reveals ‘man of the match’ from Pars holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Aaron Comrie signs new Dunfermline contract and reveals ‘man of the match’ from Pars holiday

The defender has penned a new two-year deal at KDM Group East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
Aaron Comrie has signed a new two-year deal at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
Aaron Comrie has signed a new two-year deal at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

A year ago Aaron Comrie was out of favour and out of confidence as Dunfermline were relegated from the Championship.

Now he is part of a record-breaking, title-winning side and ready for another crack at the Championship after signing a two-year deal at KDM Group East End Park.

The former St Johnstone defender is ready to build on a “special season” after the Pars stormed their way to the League One title and back to the Championship.

It has taken a few weeks to get the deal over the line but the Pars star insisted he was never going anywhere else.

Aaron Comrie has signed a two-year deal at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Part of the reason was due to the last week’s end-of-season holiday in Benidorm.

Close-knit squad

“It was pretty quiet, to be fair. I’m sick of seeing some of their faces,” said Comrie, who joined Dunfermline from St Johnstone in 2019.

“There were a few good performers – Josh Edwards was right up there as the man of the match!

“It is a close-knit squad, a lot of the boys have been here three or four years together. It is good that the majority of the boys are staying.”

Aaron Comrie celebrates lifting the League One title with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

The players are due back in about a month’s time and Comrie is going to take another week off before getting back to running.

Hard work was the mantra last season and manager James McPake – earlier in the day nominated for the SFWA manager of the year – has already warned the player to expect an even tougher preseason schedule.

Praise for manager

“I actually don’t mind that side of things,” said Comrie.

“After the last game against Alloa the manager said ‘if you think last pre season was hard just wait until you see this one’. I’m not sure how that is going to turn out.”

“I have loved it and the gaffer coming in has been brilliant with me. I have a good relationship with him so it is where I want to be.”

It’s a far cry from where he, Rhys Breen and many others in the squad were this time last year and he credits the manager with turning things around.

“If I go back to the start of the season, I wasn’t sure about what I was going to be doing,” said Comrie.

Aaron Comrie said he has a good relationship with manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

“I fell out of favour last year in the Championship but the manager made it clear right from the start that he wanted to keep me and that has continued.

“I think it was important for the club to go up straight away but that was never a pressure that was put on us.

“A few of the boys had lost their confidence, there were boys out of favour and this year got themselves back in the team and they have been flying.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]