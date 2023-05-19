Dundee Police investigating break-in at premises on Hawkhill Two cars, a black Honda Civic and a black Mazda 3 were stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning. By Ben MacDonald May 19 2023, 8.31pm Share Police investigating break-in at premises on Hawkhill Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4408777/break-in-premises-hawkhill/ Copy Link 0 comment Two cars were stolen from a business on Hawkhill on Thursday morning. Image: Google Street View [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are investigating a break-in at a business premises in the Hawkhill area of Dundee in the early hours of Thursday morning. The incident occurred at a premises at around 3:30am. Police Scotland confirmed that a window was broken and car keys were stolen. Two vehicles, a black Honda Civic (SH08 EUF) and a black Mazda 3 (YL09 OAW) that were parked outside were then stolen. Officers carrying out enquiries are looking for the help of the public for any information that might assist in their investigation. Anyone who thinks that they may hold relevant information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 0665 of Thursday May 18. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
