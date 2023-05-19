Police investigating break-in at premises on Hawkhill

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a break-in at a business premises in the Hawkhill area of Dundee in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at a premises at around 3:30am.

Police Scotland confirmed that a window was broken and car keys were stolen.

Two vehicles, a black Honda Civic (SH08 EUF) and a black Mazda 3 (YL09 OAW) that were parked outside were then stolen.

Officers carrying out enquiries are looking for the help of the public for any information that might assist in their investigation.

Anyone who thinks that they may hold relevant information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 0665 of Thursday May 18.