Football Dunfermline set for cash injection after Hibs agree fee with Millwall for Kevin Nisbet The 25-year-old was on the verge of a move to South East London in January before the deal fell through. By Craig Cairns June 1 2023, 10.00am Share Dunfermline set for cash injection after Hibs agree fee with Millwall for Kevin Nisbet Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4441207/dunfermline-set-for-cash-injection-after-hibs-agree-fee-for-kevin-nisbet/ Copy Link 0 comment Kevin Nisbet during his Dunfermline days. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Dunfermline could be in line for a cash boost after Hibernian reportedly agreed on a fee with Millwall for Kevin Nisbet. According to The Sun, the clubs have agreed a deal worth around £1.2 million which could rise to £1.5m due to add-ons. Nisbet was on the verge of a move to South East London on the most recent transfer deadline day before talks broke down. That deal was also believed to be for an initial fee of £1.2m but with more in add-ons. It was understood the transfer would net Dunfermline a six-figure sum. The 25-year-old moved to Easter Road from the Pars for around £250,000 in the summer of 2020 with a sell-on clause included. Nisbet scored 23 goals in 32 appearances for Dunfermline before moving to Hibs and has gone on to represent Scotland 10 times. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation