Dunfermline set for cash injection after Hibs agree fee with Millwall for Kevin Nisbet

Dunfermline could be in line for a cash boost after Hibernian reportedly agreed on a fee with Millwall for Kevin Nisbet.

According to The Sun, the clubs have agreed a deal worth around £1.2 million which could rise to £1.5m due to add-ons.

Nisbet was on the verge of a move to South East London on the most recent transfer deadline day before talks broke down.

That deal was also believed to be for an initial fee of £1.2m but with more in add-ons.

It was understood the transfer would net Dunfermline a six-figure sum.

The 25-year-old moved to Easter Road from the Pars for around £250,000 in the summer of 2020 with a sell-on clause included.

Nisbet scored 23 goals in 32 appearances for Dunfermline before moving to Hibs and has gone on to represent Scotland 10 times.