Dunfermline director Thomas Meggle on his role, changes to recruitment and ‘using the power of community’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline director Thomas Meggle on his role, changes to recruitment and ‘using the power of community’

The Pars are preparing for their return to the Championship after bouncing back from relegation at the first attempt.

By Craig Cairns
Left: Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle. Right: the Pars celebrate winning the league.
Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle spoke about the 'power of the community'. Images: Craig Brown and SNS.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster two years since Thomas Meggle become a Dunfermline sporting director.

Part of the German investment group GmbH Fussball that took over the club in 2021, the first season under the new owners did not go to plan.

Two managers and a relegation later, last summer they decided to rip things up and start again.

Along with chief executive David Cook, Meggle identified James McPake as their next manager. Dave Mackay soon followed as his assistant.

Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle speaks to James McPake.
Thomas Meggle with Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

Fast forward 12 months and the club is preparing to take its place back in the second tier with a buzz around the place caused by a comfortable promotion and smart signings.

Role explained

Meggle – previously a player, coach and director at St Pauli in Germany – explained his role at Dunfermline: “I try to develop some structures here on the sports side and I try to steer David, James and Dave in the direction of good structures.

“I try support the guys with my experience I had from my work at St Pauli.

“It’s more than I thought! But I love being involved in football, I have met only nice people here in Scotland.”

Recruitment

Things have changed “massively” since the relegation campaign, said Meggle. As well as a new management team, a new recruitment structure was put in place.

There is more of a focus on local players and bringing in the right mix of experience and potential – all the while fielding a team to win matches on a Saturday.

Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle speaks to the media.
Thomas Meggle spoke about the changes at Dunfermline last summer. Image: Craig Brown.

“In my opinion, recruitment can’t be [only] the task of the manager,” added Meggle.

“He should be involved, and this is pretty typical in Germany or somewhere else in Europe, not only is the manager involved, other people are involved as well.”

Now it is a case of the four – Meggle, McPake, Mackay and Cook – all working together.

“Before it was more a question of the manager to recruit players and have the last decision.

“It’s always a group decision and it has to work for the club as well.”

Other changes

Long-term goals for the playing squad were also scrapped. Instead, more focus was put on simply winning the next game of football.

Meggle spoke about using “the power of the community”, taking cues from his old club, who were also Friday night’s opponents for the Pars’ first friendly of the season.

“It’s like starting with a green, it grows,” he said. “Now we have to maintain our togetherness, our energy on the pitch and this makes it successful.

“In my opinion, the club lived in the past [before]. Everybody spoke about the 60s and 70s and Jock Stein – a great time, but there needs to be a balance of the just to speak about the future.

“Don’t speak about a sleeping giant – what is a sleeping giant? Don’t speak about promotion, just think about winning the next game.”

More from The Courier

Arbroath RNLI winch operator Steve Findlay has walked out in protest. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath RNLI crew in crisis as departures rise over lifeboat controversy
David Goodwillie playing for Clyde
David Goodwillie: Key questions about case that saw striker branded rapist
Margaret Reid. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Angus mum's fight for better postnatal mental health care clears first hurdle at Holyrood
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar speaking at a public event, while Labour leader Keir Starmer looks on.
STUART NICOLSON: Labour won't win back Scottish voters with policies targeting English Tories
Jenny Marra shared images on social media of bins overflowing in the Lochee area and the city centre. Image: Jenny Marra.
Former MSP hits out at mess on Dundee streets
Al Maktoum College in Dundee.
Al-Maktoum College opens new Dundee business centre
Pitlochry High School.
Pitlochry High School has 'polite and respectful' pupils, according to report
Arbroath FC defender Aaron Steele and young fan Joe model the club's new kits
Arbroath reveal record 2,300 kit sales as Angus club's commercial director discusses new strip…
Travelodge hotel in Glenrothes.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man at Glenrothes Travelodge
congested traffic in Dundee city centre, where the Dundee Low Emission Zone is due to be enforced next year.
STEVE FINAN: Don't let Dundee Low Emission Zone turn our city centre into a…