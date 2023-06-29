Dave Mackay says Dunfermline ‘definitely need players in’ but will be patient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dave Mackay says Dunfermline ‘definitely need players in’ but will be patient

The club is working hard to add to the squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline’s approach to the transfer market has paid off since a change of tack last summer.

Some fans were left slightly frustrated by the lack of signings by the closing of both transfer windows last season.

Both times they went on to use the loan market to great effect – encouraging three of them back this summer on long-term deals.

Changes to the recruitment process last summer have certainly paid off so far.

Dave Mackay and James McPake put the Dunfermline players through their paces. Image: Craig Brown.

Kyle Benedictus and Chris Hamilton were the two permanent additions from last summer – the club captain and vice-captain respectively.

‘We need to be patient’

Assistant manager Dave Mackay understands the frustration with the lack of fresh faces at the club during this close season but insists there is no panic.

“We know that we definitely need players in,” he said, “it is something that we are working on but quite a lot of clubs are finding that quite difficult at the minute.

Dave Mackay and James McPake led the Pars to the League One title. Image: Craig Brown.

“A lot of the English clubs haven’t started back yet and some of the Scottish Premiership clubs only started back on Tuesday, so it will happen.

“We just need to be patient and make sure as always that get the right ones in – ones that we think are going to improve us.”

Cove draw

Mackay was pleased with some period of Wednesday night’s pre-season draw with Cove Rangers and stressed that fitness is the main focus at the moment – especially given their slightly unusual start.

Paul McGowan was on target for the Pars, turning out as a trialist for the second match in a row.

Paul McGowan equalised for Dunfermline, getting on the end of Taylor Sutherland’s cross. Image: Craig Brown.

“I thought he did really well in the second half, he scored a goal and I thought that he was tidy on the ball,” said Mackay.

“At the minute, we have offered him facilities and the type of guy that he is, he loves football and trains every day like it is his last day and he plays the same way.”

Breen returns

Rhys Breen also made an appearance, his first since March.

Rhys Breen made his return from injury. Image: Craig Brown.

He came on at half-time for Hamilton and played in the centre of the back three, alongside Sam Fisher and Ewan Otoo.

“Obviously he looked a wee bit rusty at times but that’s only expected,” added Mackay. “I have done that myself – you get flung in at the deep end.

“He only got the go-ahead last night so fair play to him coming in to get 45 minutes under his belt, he will be all the better for that.”

Kane Ritchie-Hosler missed Wednesday night’s draw after picking up a knock. Benedictus had an issue with one of his eyes and could have played but was not risked.

Matty Todd, meanwhile, has been given the green light to rejoin full training with his Dunfermline team-mates after a small procedure on his nose.

