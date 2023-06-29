Dave Mackay says Dunfermline ‘definitely need players in’ but will be patient

Dunfermline’s approach to the transfer market has paid off since a change of tack last summer.

Some fans were left slightly frustrated by the lack of signings by the closing of both transfer windows last season.

Both times they went on to use the loan market to great effect – encouraging three of them back this summer on long-term deals.

Changes to the recruitment process last summer have certainly paid off so far.

Kyle Benedictus and Chris Hamilton were the two permanent additions from last summer – the club captain and vice-captain respectively.

‘We need to be patient’

Assistant manager Dave Mackay understands the frustration with the lack of fresh faces at the club during this close season but insists there is no panic.

“We know that we definitely need players in,” he said, “it is something that we are working on but quite a lot of clubs are finding that quite difficult at the minute.

“A lot of the English clubs haven’t started back yet and some of the Scottish Premiership clubs only started back on Tuesday, so it will happen.

“We just need to be patient and make sure as always that get the right ones in – ones that we think are going to improve us.”

Cove draw

Mackay was pleased with some period of Wednesday night’s pre-season draw with Cove Rangers and stressed that fitness is the main focus at the moment – especially given their slightly unusual start.

Paul McGowan was on target for the Pars, turning out as a trialist for the second match in a row.

“I thought he did really well in the second half, he scored a goal and I thought that he was tidy on the ball,” said Mackay.

“At the minute, we have offered him facilities and the type of guy that he is, he loves football and trains every day like it is his last day and he plays the same way.”

Breen returns

Rhys Breen also made an appearance, his first since March.

He came on at half-time for Hamilton and played in the centre of the back three, alongside Sam Fisher and Ewan Otoo.

“Obviously he looked a wee bit rusty at times but that’s only expected,” added Mackay. “I have done that myself – you get flung in at the deep end.

“He only got the go-ahead last night so fair play to him coming in to get 45 minutes under his belt, he will be all the better for that.”

Kane Ritchie-Hosler missed Wednesday night’s draw after picking up a knock. Benedictus had an issue with one of his eyes and could have played but was not risked.

Matty Todd, meanwhile, has been given the green light to rejoin full training with his Dunfermline team-mates after a small procedure on his nose.