Brechin City sign ex-St Johnstone youngster Spencer Moreland

Moreland has European experience having been on the St Johnstone bench for their Europa League qualifier with Galatasaray last season.

By Ewan Smith
Spencer Moreland warming up for St Johnstone FC.
Spencer Moreland has joined Brechin City from St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Brechin City have signed former St Johnstone youngster Spencer Moreland on a two-year deal.

Moreland, 19, impressed as a trialist with last week’s 1-1 draw with Arbroath and the attacking midfielder penned a contract before the weekend defeat to Dundee.

Moreland came through the ranks at St Johnstone and was on their bench for their Europa League cup qualifier with Turkish giants Galatasaray last season.

But despite featuring for their B team, he didn’t make the breakthrough and caught City boss Andy Kirk’s eyes during PFA exit trials.

Andy Kirk has signed Spencer Moreland for Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC

“Spencer has very good technical ability and high levels of fitness and energy,” Kirk told Brechin’s website.

“He can play anywhere across the midfield line. His attitude has been fantastic since coming in.”

Moreland had a previous loan spell with Brechin’s Angus rivals Forfar. He also featured for Stenhousemuir.

