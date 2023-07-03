Ross Campbell outlines Montrose squad building policy as Angus side’s new boys shine in win at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Campbell outlines Montrose squad building policy as Angus side’s new boys shine in win at Arbroath

Montrose assistant Campbell believes the Links Park side can create the perfect blend of youth, experience and marquee signings.

By Ewan Smith
Callum Grant, Kane Hester and Terry Masson of Montrose FC.
Callum Grant, Kane Hester and Terry Masson are key figures in the Montrose squad rebuild plan. Image: SNS

Montrose have had one of the most settled squads in Scottish football in recent times as they have cemented their place in League One.

But while they have made more moves this summer than ever before, Montrose are confident their rebuilding work will reap the rewards.

The Links Park side have maintained their core group of experienced professionals who are in a queue for testimonials.

And in the last 12 months they have broken their transfer record twice for marquee signings – Rory McAllister and Kane Hester.

They have also explored different markets by signing university graduates such as Ali Shrive and Craig Brown.

Now they are beginning to see the fruits of their labour through their academy with Luca Giacomini, Callum Grant and Cammy Middleton penning professional deals this summer.

Montrose assistant Ross Campbell. Image: SNS
Ross Campbell has outline the Montrose transfer policy. Image: SNS

And assistant boss Ross Campbell has outlined the multi-pronged squad building approach being adopted by Montrose.

Signs are good that their summer work will pay off after a comfortable 3-1 friendly win at Arbroath.

“We have had to be very clever on recruitment,” said Campbell.

“Our model is to have three groups of players.

“We have the core group of players who have been here for a long time and know what Montrose is all about. That’s crucial.

“Then we have our ‘marquee’ signings and the board have been fantastic in their backing on those.

“Our final cohort is a young group that we are keen to develop from either or academy or different markets.”

Montrose veterans

Veteran Montrose midfielder Terry Masson celebrated Callum Grant’s double strike at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: SNS

Montrose have no fewer than five players in their current squad who have played over 200 times for the club.

Terry Masson enjoyed his testimonial last year, with Paul Watson in the midst of his benefit year.

Graham Webster will soon follow and Andrew Steeves is also on course for a testimonial.

Ex-Dundee United defender Sean Dillon, who strolled through two matches in under 24 hours as Montrose faced Forfar and Arbroath at the weekend, has also crashed through the 200-game mark.

Montrose marquee signings

Stewart Petrie has made a transfer record-beating move for Kane Hester.
Kane Hester is Montrose’s record signing. Image: Montrose FC

Montrose have backed Stewart Petrie’s side by splashing the cash on a ‘marquee’ signing two years running.

Last year Rory McAllister arrived from Cove Rangers and he was joined in attack this summer by Kane Hester in a fee in excess of £25,000.

Ryan Williamson, who has played over 200 games for Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Dunfermline has also signed.

Future Links Park stars

In the final group, Montrose have scoured the talent pool at universities, their academy and local junior sides seeking to develop future stars.

Brazilian Matheus Machado joined from Highland League side Rothes  and sports scholarship graduate Ali Shrive arrived from Heriot-Watt University.

Craig Batchelor has joined from Carnoustie Panmure and has two goals in two games, while Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler has joined on loan.

Keeper Ross Matthews was promoted from the club’s youth academy last year.

And he was joined by Giacomini, Grant and Middleton this term.

Giacomini showed great versatility to play in defence and midfield in Friday’s friendly defeat to Forfar.

And Grant stepped off the bench to net twice against Arbroath in Saturday’s victory at Gayfield.

“We have signed players from universities and that can be a successful approach,” added Campbell.

“You are getting players who have essentially been full-time athletes whilst studying. It’s our job to develop them further.

“We brought Ali in and also signed Craig Brown that way.

Graham Webster and Callum Grant of Montrose FC celebrate a win at Arbroath FC
Graham Webster celebrates with Callum Grant as Montrose beat Arbroath. Image: SNS

“You can see he has real talent and is a free spirit. If we can add some discipline to his play he can be really effective.

“It’s the same with the young players who are making the breakthrough.

“Luca he did well in defence and showed he can step into midfield.

“You also saw the impact Callum made in coming off the bench to score twice at Arbroath.

“He’s young and still learning but that kind of experience will be invaluable to his development.”

