Dunfermline boss James McPake expects ‘weird scenarios’ in Viaplay Cup ahead of maiden Fife derby

There was a point last season when James McPake was aware of Dunfermline’s bitter rivalry with Falkirk but had yet to experience it.

He is now in the same position in relation to Raith Rovers as the Pars boss prepares his side to face Ian Murray’s men.

With the Fife pair in different leagues last season, the managers haven’t faced each other at their respective clubs – in fact, this will be the first time they have come up against each other in their management careers.

The rest of Group F is made up of Kilmarnock, Annan Athletic and Albion Rovers – and with eight group winners and just three runners-up progressing, this match could be key to who goes through.

Though the Pars boss doesn’t see it as a must-win.

Strange one

“It’s a strange one because this cup does throw up weird scenarios every year,” he said.

“I think if it was my first time coming into it, I’d be saying ‘yeah, this is one we need to win’.

“On balance, over the course of the group, you just have to pick up the points where you can.

“Sometimes that is against the Premiership team – they normally do slip up somewhere in this cup because it is early.”

A new experience

McPake will have Ewan Otoo and Rhys Breen available after both picked up knocks ahead of the first group-stage match.

The Dunfermline manager’s first foray into this tournament in its current format was at Stark’s Park in 2019, when his Dundee side left with a 3-0 victory.

While McPake would rather have this fixture at home, he backs his side to perform regardless of the venue.

“This one is new to me,” he said. “I’m aware of the rivalry, similar to Falkirk last year – everybody was talking about the rivalry but I’d never experienced it.

Good on the road

“So I’m looking forward to it, it’s a game on TV, it’s a good game to start with.

“Our away form was good last year and we were unbeaten at home.

“The artificial surface is one that we’re used to as well, I’ve never been one to use that as an excuse.

“We’d rather be out there in front of our own fans but we’ll take a big travelling support and they’ll get right behind us if we perform.”