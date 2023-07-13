Dunfermline boss James McPake expects ‘weird scenarios’ in Viaplay Cup ahead of maiden Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake expects ‘weird scenarios’ in Viaplay Cup ahead of maiden Fife derby

The Pars boss has a different perspective to the first time he managed in the group stage – also versus Raith Rovers.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake is preparing for his first taste of the Fife derby versus Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
James McPake is preparing for his first taste of the Fife derby versus Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

There was a point last season when James McPake was aware of Dunfermline’s bitter rivalry with Falkirk but had yet to experience it.

He is now in the same position in relation to Raith Rovers as the Pars boss prepares his side to face Ian Murray’s men.

With the Fife pair in different leagues last season, the managers haven’t faced each other at their respective clubs – in fact, this will be the first time they have come up against each other in their management careers.

The rest of Group F is made up of Kilmarnock, Annan Athletic and Albion Rovers – and with eight group winners and just three runners-up progressing, this match could be key to who goes through.

Ian Murray (right) and James McPake go head to head in the weekend's Fife derby.
Ian Murray and James McPake go head to head in this weekend's Fife derby. Images: Craig Brown and SNS.

Though the Pars boss doesn’t see it as a must-win.

Strange one

“It’s a strange one because this cup does throw up weird scenarios every year,” he said.

“I think if it was my first time coming into it, I’d be saying ‘yeah, this is one we need to win’.

James McPake watches on with his management team. Image: SNS.

“On balance, over the course of the group, you just have to pick up the points where you can.

“Sometimes that is against the Premiership team – they normally do slip up somewhere in this cup because it is early.”

A new experience

McPake will have Ewan Otoo and Rhys Breen available after both picked up knocks ahead of the first group-stage match.

The Dunfermline manager’s first foray into this tournament in its current format was at Stark’s Park in 2019, when his Dundee side left with a 3-0 victory.

While McPake would rather have this fixture at home, he backs his side to perform regardless of the venue.

“This one is new to me,” he said. “I’m aware of the rivalry, similar to Falkirk last year – everybody was talking about the rivalry but I’d never experienced it.

Good on the road

“So I’m looking forward to it, it’s a game on TV, it’s a good game to start with.

Our away form was good last year and we were unbeaten at home.

“The artificial surface is one that we’re used to as well, I’ve never been one to use that as an excuse.

James McPake has been putting his Pars players through their paces. Image: Craig Brown.

“We’d rather be out there in front of our own fans but we’ll take a big travelling support and they’ll get right behind us if we perform.”

