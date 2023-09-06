Dick Campbell praises makeshift left-back Scott Stewart as Arbroath boss offers Jay Bird and Mark Stowe injury updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell praises makeshift left-back Scott Stewart as Arbroath boss offers Jay Bird and Mark Stowe injury updates

Stewart has been outstanding for Arbroath at left-back in recent weeks while Bird and Stowe are on the treatment table.

By Ewan Smith
Scott Stewart, Mark Stowe and Jay Bird are all key players for Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dick Campbell has heaped the praise on Scott Stewart for the way he has adapted to his makeshift left-back role at Arbroath.

Stewart has taken over from long-term injury victim Colin Hamilton on the left side of defence since the start of pre-season.

And while Stewart is more natural in an attacking right midfield berth, the hard-working Lichties ace has shown his versatility in recent weeks.

Stewart was voted as Man of the Match by Arbroath supporters’ group TASC after an energetic display in the 2-1 weekend win over Ayr United.

Campbell is still on the hunt for a more natural left sided defender.

But the Arbroath boss is thrilled with Stewart’s attitude to the game.

Scott Stewart has made an ‘outstanding contribution’ to Arbroath

“Scott has been absolutely terrific for us,” said Campbell.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less from him. He has a tremendous attitude to the game and will get stuck in no matter where I play him.

“Left-back isn’t natural position but he is showing his versatility.

“I’d love to get him further forward on the right but he has really stepped up to the plate.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Dick Campbell has praised Scott Stewart for his contribution to Arbroath. Image: SNS Group.

“Over the last few games you can see how he’s adapted his game.

“There will still always be a need for a more natural left footer and, believe me, we have been working very hard to try and get one in.

“But let’s not forget the outstanding contribution that Scott is making to the team right now.”

Dick Campbell offers Arbroath injury update

Meanwhile, Campbell has offered an update on injured duo Mark Stowe and Jay Bird ahead of Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Inverness.

Stowe missed the win over Ayr while Bird came off injured in both the Morton and Ayr games.

Campbell said: “Mark picked up an injury in training last week.

Jay Bird is a natural finisher. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

“It’s nothing major but it’s an annoying muscle injury that is aggravated when he runs.

“It’s a shame because I think he’s made a good start to his Arbroath career.

“He looks like he can offer us something different and I know the fans have taken to him.

“Jay’s also done well but twisted his ankle two weeks in a row.

“We’re confident he won’t be out for a long time.

 

“It will, though, be touch and go over whether or not he’s can even make the bench for the Inverness game on Saturday.

“The good news for me is that all of my strikers have hit form.

“They have all scored and we are far more dynamic in attack than we were last year.”

