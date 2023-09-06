Dick Campbell praises makeshift left-back Scott Stewart as Arbroath boss offers Jay Bird and Mark Stowe injury updates

Dick Campbell has heaped the praise on Scott Stewart for the way he has adapted to his makeshift left-back role at Arbroath.

Stewart has taken over from long-term injury victim Colin Hamilton on the left side of defence since the start of pre-season.

And while Stewart is more natural in an attacking right midfield berth, the hard-working Lichties ace has shown his versatility in recent weeks.

Stewart was voted as Man of the Match by Arbroath supporters’ group TASC after an energetic display in the 2-1 weekend win over Ayr United.

TASC SOCIAL MEDIA MAN OF THE MATCH – RESULT Congratulations to Scott Stewart on winning the TASC Social Media Man of the Match for his performance in our @ArbroathFC win over Ayr at Gayfield yesterday. Scotty was immense at Left back as he continues to grow into the position 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/nmol59MEz7 — TASC (@TASC1878) September 3, 2023

Campbell is still on the hunt for a more natural left sided defender.

But the Arbroath boss is thrilled with Stewart’s attitude to the game.

Scott Stewart has made an ‘outstanding contribution’ to Arbroath

“Scott has been absolutely terrific for us,” said Campbell.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less from him. He has a tremendous attitude to the game and will get stuck in no matter where I play him.

“Left-back isn’t natural position but he is showing his versatility.

“I’d love to get him further forward on the right but he has really stepped up to the plate.

“Over the last few games you can see how he’s adapted his game.

“There will still always be a need for a more natural left footer and, believe me, we have been working very hard to try and get one in.

“But let’s not forget the outstanding contribution that Scott is making to the team right now.”

Dick Campbell offers Arbroath injury update

Meanwhile, Campbell has offered an update on injured duo Mark Stowe and Jay Bird ahead of Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Inverness.

Stowe missed the win over Ayr while Bird came off injured in both the Morton and Ayr games.

Campbell said: “Mark picked up an injury in training last week.

“It’s nothing major but it’s an annoying muscle injury that is aggravated when he runs.

“It’s a shame because I think he’s made a good start to his Arbroath career.

“He looks like he can offer us something different and I know the fans have taken to him.

“Jay’s also done well but twisted his ankle two weeks in a row.

“We’re confident he won’t be out for a long time.

Arbroath vs @ICTFC – @SPFLTrust Trophy Round 3 Tickets Tickets are on sale for this Saturday's match! A reminder that season tickets are not valid! Arbroath https://t.co/tYeBGnfOzS Inverness Caledonian Thistle https://t.co/FVjhqOQ7Dp Full Details; https://t.co/OonFbfG2fO pic.twitter.com/Nz5b9Qicdw — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 5, 2023

“It will, though, be touch and go over whether or not he’s can even make the bench for the Inverness game on Saturday.

“The good news for me is that all of my strikers have hit form.

“They have all scored and we are far more dynamic in attack than we were last year.”