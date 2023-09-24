Michael O’Halloran enjoying move to Dunfermline after ‘annoying’ start

With a minute of the 90 left to play, Dunfermline’s Michael O’Halloran raced on to Alex Jaubiak’s high through ball to finish.

It was his first goal for the club since his summer move and it restored the Pars’ two-goal lead after Robbie Crawford set up a slightly nervy finish to the game.

Two years had passed since O’Halloran last found the net, although his appearances have not exactly been plentiful in that time.

The 32-year-old’s season was disrupted early on due to injury but has now started the last six matches, the last few on the right of the midfield in James McPake’s 3-4-3.

Michael O’Halloran on ‘frustrating’ injury

“It was always going to take time to get up to speed and in terms of minutes,” said O’Halloran.

“I feel that in training I am getting stronger and fitter. Training is all good and well but as well you need matches.

“You get that match sharpness by continuously playing and I feel I’m getting that. As the weeks progress, I’m feeling that bit better.

“It was frustrating getting injured, but the medical staff are really good here.

Praise for medical staff

“It was one of those annoying ones, it wasn’t too serious but it derails you because I ended up missing the League Cup games.

“That was annoying but I’ve been working hard and it is all credit to the staff, the medical team, the gaffer and backroom team.”

O’Halloran’s goal added to Craig Wighton and Lewis McCann strikes in the first half.

They were replaced by Jakubiak and Owen Moffat, showing the options Dunfermline have on the bench despite recent injuries.

“It is always nice to score, anybody will tell you that there’s no better feeling,” added O’Halloran.

O’Halloran wants Dunfermline to push on again

“I’m just happy to play a part in the team and if we are winning and I can contribute that’s the main thing.

“We are doing that at the minute, that’s two weeks in a row we have been really good.

“Even looking at last week we were good but I think we pushed on again this week and upped it.

“Looking ahead to next weekend, hopefully we can go again.

“It is a good start but it’s only a start. We will push on and hopefully we can continue and be there or thereabouts.

“That has got to be the aim.”