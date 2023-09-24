Michael O’Halloran enjoying move to Dunfermline after ‘annoying’ start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Michael O’Halloran enjoying move to Dunfermline after ‘annoying’ start

The St Johnstone legend scored his first goal for his new club in Saturday's win over Morton.

By Craig Cairns
The Dunfermline players celebrate Michael O'Halloran's goal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
The Dunfermline players celebrate Michael O'Halloran's goal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

With a minute of the 90 left to play, Dunfermline’s Michael O’Halloran raced on to Alex Jaubiak’s high through ball to finish.

It was his first goal for the club since his summer move and it restored the Pars’ two-goal lead after Robbie Crawford set up a slightly nervy finish to the game.

Two years had passed since O’Halloran last found the net, although his appearances have not exactly been plentiful in that time.

Michael O’Halloran scored his first goal for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The 32-year-old’s season was disrupted early on due to injury but has now started the last six matches, the last few on the right of the midfield in James McPake’s 3-4-3.

Michael O’Halloran on ‘frustrating’ injury

“It was always going to take time to get up to speed and in terms of minutes,” said O’Halloran.

“I feel that in training I am getting stronger and fitter. Training is all good and well but as well you need matches.

Michael O’Halloran has started the last six matches for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“You get that match sharpness by continuously playing and I feel I’m getting that. As the weeks progress, I’m feeling that bit better.

“It was frustrating getting injured, but the medical staff are really good here.

Praise for medical staff

“It was one of those annoying ones, it wasn’t too serious but it derails you because I ended up missing the League Cup games.

“That was annoying but I’ve been working hard and it is all credit to the staff, the medical team, the gaffer and backroom team.”

Craig Wighton trains with new team-mate Michael O'Halloran.
Michael O’Halloran trains with his Dunfermline team-mates. Image: SNS.

O’Halloran’s goal added to Craig Wighton and Lewis McCann strikes in the first half.

They were replaced by Jakubiak and Owen Moffat, showing the options Dunfermline have on the bench despite recent injuries.

“It is always nice to score, anybody will tell you that there’s no better feeling,” added O’Halloran.

O’Halloran wants Dunfermline to push on again

“I’m just happy to play a part in the team and if we are winning and I can contribute that’s the main thing.

“We are doing that at the minute, that’s two weeks in a row we have been really good.

“Even looking at last week we were good but I think we pushed on again this week and upped it.

“Looking ahead to next weekend, hopefully we can go again.

“It is a good start but it’s only a start. We will push on and hopefully we can continue and be there or thereabouts.

“That has got to be the aim.”

More from Football

Sven Sprangler makes a challenge in his St Johnstone debut against Hibs.
Sven Sprangler: I wasn't wanted in Austria but St Johnstone move is a dream…
Dunfermline's James McPake, Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Michael O'Halloran. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
4 Dunfermline talking points: Strong transfer window leads to solid start
Delirious Dundee United players go to take the acclaim of the travelling fans
4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin's crucial tweak and a Tangerine colossus
Sven Sprangler made an impressive St Johnstone debut, Stevie May was a lone striker again and Steven MacLean has problems to solve.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone MUST show a gear change against Livingston and play in…
Zak Rudden celebrates his late, late leveller. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from controversial Kilmarnock draw - including ref rancour, Rudden's rouser…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits to a worrying recurring theme after Hibs defeat…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the dugout against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee's 'resilience in absolute spades' in last-gasp Kilmarnock draw as he…
The wild celebrations that followed Dundee United's goal against Inverness
Jim Goodwin gives Louis Moult injury update as Dundee United boss shows Highland 'pride'
Morton manager Dougie Imrie speaks on the phone while holding a cup of tea. Image: SNS.
Dougie Imrie gives update after Dundee loanee Tyler French is stretchered off for Morton
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake says Dunfermline's win over Morton 'up there as the best'