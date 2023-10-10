Festive Raith Rovers v Ayr United match rescheduled at request of clubs

Raith Rovers’ pre-Christmas clash with Ayr United has been rescheduled at the request of both clubs.

The Honest Men were set to visit Stark’s Park on the last Saturday before Christmas, December 23, with a 3pm kick-off.

However, the SPFL have announced the clubs will now meet the previous evening, on Friday, December 22.

That match will kick off at 7.45pm.

The switch means Rovers will now have a full week to play with until their following festive fixture, at home to Arbroath on December 30.

Rovers emerged 2-1 victors from their last clash with Ayr on September 30.

They remain second in the Championship, just one point behind leaders Dundee United after Saturday’s draw between the sides in Kirkcaldy.