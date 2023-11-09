Ian Murray: Two returning Raith Rovers stars ‘sharper than I anticipated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray: Two returning Raith Rovers stars ‘sharper than I anticipated’

The Rovers manager has received a timely boost ahead of the trip to Hampden.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray's Raith Rovers will travel to take on Queen's Park this weekend. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray's Raith Rovers will travel to take on Queen's Park this weekend. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray will have strikers Jamie Gullan and Jack Hamilton available for this weekend’s match against Queen’s Park.

The duo have been training this week ahead of the trip to Hampden as Rovers try to keep pace with Dundee United at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Murray made just one change to his line-up for the last three games, which all took place in the space of eight days.

Not only will Gullan and Hamilton boost his selection options, he has been slightly surprised by the condition of the players after spells on the sidelines.

Ian Murray will have Jamie Gullan available. Images: SNS.

Hamilton hasn’t featured since the end of September while Gullan last played at the start of last month.

Raith Rovers training boost

“Out of all the injuries, they are the two who have trained all week,” Murray told Raith TV. “They look ready.

“They’ve come back in really good condition, probably a wee bit sharper than I anticipated.

“The rest still won’t be in our squad, but to get two back is quite a big thing for us.

“Not just for the game, but to get our training going a little bit more as well.

Jack Hamilton trains with Keith Watson under the watch of manager Ian Murray. Image: Raith Rovers.

“The last few weeks have been difficult with numbers. Sometimes there is not a lot you can do.

“And we know how good Jack and Jamie are. It gives us options.”

Saturday’s visit to the national stadium will be Murray’s first as a manager.

He led Airdrie into away games against Queen’s Park before he moved to Raith but it was when the Spiders were ground-sharing at Firhill.

A few of the players have never been to Hampden, never mind played there, and the Raith boss is conscious of managing that aspect on Saturday.

He is also wary of the threat Robin Veldman’s side carry, despite no wins in their last eight.

Ian Murray on Queen’s Park threat

“They have good quality players in wide areas, they’ve got a striker who scores goals if you give him opportunities,” said Murray.

“They’re quite a young team, they pass the ball really well. I was really impressed with them when we played them at the start of the season.

“I watched their game back from Saturday down at Somerset [Park] and they showed a different side to them. They never gave up, battling away.

Queen’s Park manager Robin Veldman. Image: SNS.

“They haven’t won too many games this season but they haven’t lost too many either.

“So we have to be good. We have to make sure that we use the ball really well and make sure we defend properly.”

Conversation