Lewis Vaughan insists Raith Rovers will thrive on pressure of Dundee United meeting as he delivers ‘no fear’ verdict on top-of-the-table clash

Lewis Vaughan is convinced both he and Raith Rovers can thrive on the big occasion yet again – as he relishes the kind of game that got him through the dark days of his latest injury comeback.

The Stark’s Park favourite’s 95th-minute winner against Arbroath in midweek ratcheted up the excitement a few notches for Rovers’ trip to take on Championship favourites Dundee United.

The Kirkcaldy men travel to Tannadice with a two-point lead at the top of the table and with burgeoning confidence they can stretch that advantage to five points with what would be a seventh straight victory.

Ian Murray’s side have discovered a remarkable never-say-die attitude this season that has ensured they have so far gone stride for stride with United.

And Vaughan, who scored in the 1-1 draw between the sides back in October, fully believes they can dish out the Tangerines’ first league defeat of the campaign to cause an upset.

He said: “I thrive off the big crowd and the big occasion. That’s what most players thrive off, and we have this season.

“We have in the big games against Dunfermline and Dundee United earlier in the season.

“We’ve raised our game and so we’ll be looking to go there and win the game this weekend, there’s no doubt about that.

Vaughan: ‘We’re full of confidence’

“However many Raith fans are coming – 1,800 or 2,000 or whatever – we want to send them away happy.

“We’ve got nothing to fear and I think we can go up there and get a result. We’re full of confidence and I don’t see why not.

“With around 10,000 there it’ll be some occasion but we need to make sure we don’t get carried away with ourselves, and we play the game and not the occasion.

“I think it does bring out the best in me – a bit of pressure, I enjoy that – and I like to say I’ve contributed in the big games.

“If I’m selected to play in this one I’ll certainly be ready.

“I’ve got four goals in my last five and scored my 10th goal of the season on Wednesday, so I’ve hit a wee bit of form recently.

“Hopefully I can continue you that into Saturday. If I get a chance then hopefully I’ll take it.”

Vaughan’s injury struggles are well documented, having endured the physical and mental torture of four anterior cruciate knee ligament (ACL) ruptures.

He has spent three and a half years of his career recovering from the resultant operations.

‘It’s what I worked for’

It is the kind of nightmare past that makes him even more determined to enjoy every minute of the here and now.

He added: “As a player, these are the games you want to play in, it’s what you work for.

“It’s what I’ve worked for over the past two years, since I’ve been coming back and keeping myself strong.

“And it’s what I worked for when I was out injured, for games like this. These are the games you want to play in and score in and make an impact in.

“These are the games where you get remembered, so everybody will want to play in this one.”