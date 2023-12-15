Lewis Vaughan insists Raith Rovers will thrive on pressure of Dundee United meeting as he delivers ‘no fear’ verdict on top-of-the-table clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Vaughan insists Raith Rovers will thrive on pressure of Dundee United meeting as he delivers ‘no fear’ verdict on top-of-the-table clash

Raith are desperate to stay top of the SPFL Championship and can stretch their lead to five points with a win.

By Iain Collin
A jubilant Lewis Vaughan runs away after scoring the winning goal against Arbroath at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Raith's Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Lewis Vaughan is convinced both he and Raith Rovers can thrive on the big occasion yet again – as he relishes the kind of game that got him through the dark days of his latest injury comeback.

The Stark’s Park favourite’s 95th-minute winner against Arbroath in midweek ratcheted up the excitement a few notches for Rovers’ trip to take on Championship favourites Dundee United.

The Kirkcaldy men travel to Tannadice with a two-point lead at the top of the table and with burgeoning confidence they can stretch that advantage to five points with what would be a seventh straight victory.

Ian Murray’s side have discovered a remarkable never-say-die attitude this season that has ensured they have so far gone stride for stride with United.

Raith's goal hero against Arbroath Lewis Vaughan is carried away in celebrations with Ross Millen and Dylan Easton.
Lewis Vaughan was Raith’s goal hero against Arbroath on Wednesday night. Image: SNS.

And Vaughan, who scored in the 1-1 draw between the sides back in October, fully believes they can dish out the Tangerines’ first league defeat of the campaign to cause an upset.

He said: “I thrive off the big crowd and the big occasion. That’s what most players thrive off, and we have this season.

“We have in the big games against Dunfermline and Dundee United earlier in the season.

“We’ve raised our game and so we’ll be looking to go there and win the game this weekend, there’s no doubt about that.

Vaughan: ‘We’re full of confidence’

“However many Raith fans are coming – 1,800 or 2,000 or whatever – we want to send them away happy.

“We’ve got nothing to fear and I think we can go up there and get a result. We’re full of confidence and I don’t see why not.

With around 10,000 there it’ll be some occasion but we need to make sure we don’t get carried away with ourselves, and we play the game and not the occasion.

“I think it does bring out the best in me – a bit of pressure, I enjoy that – and I like to say I’ve contributed in the big games.

“If I’m selected to play in this one I’ll certainly be ready.

“I’ve got four goals in my last five and scored my 10th goal of the season on Wednesday, so I’ve hit a wee bit of form recently.

“Hopefully I can continue you that into Saturday. If I get a chance then hopefully I’ll take it.”

Vaughan’s injury struggles are well documented, having endured the physical and mental torture of four anterior cruciate knee ligament (ACL) ruptures.

He has spent three and a half years of his career recovering from the resultant operations.

‘It’s what I worked for’

It is the kind of nightmare past that makes him even more determined to enjoy every minute of the here and now.

He added: “As a player, these are the games you want to play in, it’s what you work for.

“It’s what I’ve worked for over the past two years, since I’ve been coming back and keeping myself strong.

“And it’s what I worked for when I was out injured, for games like this. These are the games you want to play in and score in and make an impact in.

“These are the games where you get remembered, so everybody will want to play in this one.”

