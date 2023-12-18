James McPake gives verdict on season so far as Dunfermline youngsters banish bitter memories of relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake gives verdict on season so far as Dunfermline youngsters banish bitter memories of relegation

The Pars boss admits he had concerns over return to Championship after League One title romp last term.

By Iain Collin
Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the recent win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake is confident Dunfermline Athletic’s youngsters have ‘banished’ the memories of relegation, despite a rollercoaster return to the Championship.

The Pars boss has confessed he was concerned about the way his squad would handle being back in the second-tier following their disastrous demotion two seasons ago.

But, with the likes of Lewis McCann, Paul Allan and Matty Todd all now regular first-choice picks, McPake has been content with the campaign so far.

He was clearly disappointed with Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Partick Thistle.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler has been just one of the Dunfermline Athletic players to suffer injuries this season. Image: SNS.

But, with his team sitting in fourth in the table approaching the midway point in the fixture list, he believes there has been progress – and is convinced there is plenty still to come.

He said: “What I think this young squad has shown, through injuries, through a change of personnel at times and players playing in different positions, is a real maturity and understanding of what we’re trying to do.

“We’ve miles to grow – I said grow, and I mean that, as a group. That’s myself, Dave and the rest of the staff included.

“But credit to that young squad. It’s Ewan Otoo’s first real season at this level, the same with Kane Ritchie-Hosler, and it’s arguably Lewis McCann’s first season at this level as a first-team player.

“The same with Matty Todd and Paul Allan, because they were in and out the last time in the Championship.

McPake: ‘That was the wee worry’

“We have experience with Joe Chalmers, Kyle Benedictus, Deniz Mehmet, Michael O’Halloran, Craig Wighton and Aaron Comrie.

“But, apart from that, with the rest of them this is all new to them.

“That was the wee worry coming up, that some of them that were here the last time in this league and had 10 points after 14 games.

“But they’ve banished that. This season we had 21 points at the same point.

“We still need to get to a certain points total to be clear of relegation. That’s the aim, to stay in this league.

“And also to progress that young group. I think we’ve started that process and it’s going along okay.”

‘Top-drawer performance from a young kid’

Meanwhile, McPake has showered praise on Otoo following his man-of-the-match performance against Partick at the weekend.

The former Celtic youngster again filled in at left centre-half but, as well as being sound defensively, was also a threat in attack as he stepped forward to positive effect.

It was a 15th consecutive 90 minutes for the 21-year-old in the league and McPake has hailed a complete display.

He added: “I thought Ewan Otoo’s performance was a top top-drawer performance from a young kid.

“He’s learning the game and and he’s maturing every day in training, and he is maturing every week in games, and he put that together against Partick.”

