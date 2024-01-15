Dunfermline striker to stay for rest of season after loan return as James McPake predicts bright future for duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline striker to stay for rest of season after loan return as James McPake predicts bright future for duo

Taylor Sutherland is back from stint at Bonnyrigg Rose and has featured in the last two games.

By Iain Collin
Taylor Sutherland (right) in action for Dunfermline at the start of the season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline striker Taylor Sutherland is to stay at the club for the rest of the season after impressing boss James McPake.

The 18-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Bonnyrigg Rose in League Two before returning at the turn of the year.

It was felt beneficial the highly-rated teenager should get more experience under his belt away from East End Park.

Taylor Sutherland shoots for goal as he scores in the 3-0 win for Dunfermline against Albion Rovers in the Viaplay Cup in July. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Having scored twice in 11 outings for Bonnyrigg, Sutherland has made an instant impact back at the Pars with substitute’s cameos against both Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park.

He has now made 11 appearances for the Fifers and has netted twice.

The promising marksman joined Dunfermline in 2021 after progressing through the ranks with the Fife Elite Football Academy.

And McPake, who has a reputation for giving youngsters first-team opportunities, has revealed Sutherland will NOT be farmed out again this term.

Future at DAFC

He told Courier Sport: “Taylor got some valuable experience going out on loan.

“I wasn’t really that bothered how well he did, it was just about him going out and getting some minutes and experiencing that side of football.

“He did that and he actually did pretty well.

“He’s a player we really like and we see a future for him at our club.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Taylor Sutherland helps brother Jake with some cramp during a youth match. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
“So Taylor will be here for the rest of the season.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing then he’ll certainly get his chance.”

Sutherland’s return increases the possibility of him playing alongside younger brother Jake in the Dunfermline first-team.

They have both been on the bench for the last two games against Raith and Queen’s Park as Taylor has been thrown on in the second-half.

Good impression

Should they both make it onto the pitch at the same time they will become the first brothers since Louis and Jackson Longridge to play together for the Pars.

And McPake admits both of the Sutherland siblings have left an impression on him in recent weeks.

Jake, a 17-year-old forward, was handed his debut as a 77th-minute replacement in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United on December 30.

McPake added: “Jake will probably stay with us as well, rather than going out on loan.

Jake Sutherland gets on the ball for Dunfermline during his debut against Ayr United on December 30. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
“He’s younger and I’ve been very impressed with him.

“Both of them have really impressed with the way they train and how hard they work.

“It’s no coincidence that when they do that they get on the pitch.

“They’ve earned the right to make appearances.

Deserved

“Taylor had obviously already made his debut but Jake deserved his.

“We were down at Ayr United and it was an important game, so it wasn’t just a throwaway thing to put him on.

“He almost got us a winner at the end.

“We’ll keep working with Jake at the minute and we’ll see what develops with him.”

