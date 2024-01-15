Dunfermline striker to stay for rest of season after loan return as James McPake predicts bright future for duo

Dunfermline striker Taylor Sutherland is to stay at the club for the rest of the season after impressing boss James McPake.

The 18-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Bonnyrigg Rose in League Two before returning at the turn of the year.

It was felt beneficial the highly-rated teenager should get more experience under his belt away from East End Park.

Having scored twice in 11 outings for Bonnyrigg, Sutherland has made an instant impact back at the Pars with substitute’s cameos against both Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park.

He has now made 11 appearances for the Fifers and has netted twice.

The promising marksman joined Dunfermline in 2021 after progressing through the ranks with the Fife Elite Football Academy.

And McPake, who has a reputation for giving youngsters first-team opportunities, has revealed Sutherland will NOT be farmed out again this term.

Future at DAFC

He told Courier Sport: “Taylor got some valuable experience going out on loan.

“I wasn’t really that bothered how well he did, it was just about him going out and getting some minutes and experiencing that side of football.

“He did that and he actually did pretty well.

“He’s a player we really like and we see a future for him at our club.

“So Taylor will be here for the rest of the season.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing then he’ll certainly get his chance.”

Sutherland’s return increases the possibility of him playing alongside younger brother Jake in the Dunfermline first-team.

They have both been on the bench for the last two games against Raith and Queen’s Park as Taylor has been thrown on in the second-half.

Good impression

Should they both make it onto the pitch at the same time they will become the first brothers since Louis and Jackson Longridge to play together for the Pars.

And McPake admits both of the Sutherland siblings have left an impression on him in recent weeks.

Jake, a 17-year-old forward, was handed his debut as a 77th-minute replacement in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United on December 30.

McPake added: “Jake will probably stay with us as well, rather than going out on loan.

“He’s younger and I’ve been very impressed with him.

“Both of them have really impressed with the way they train and how hard they work.

“It’s no coincidence that when they do that they get on the pitch.

“They’ve earned the right to make appearances.

Deserved

“Taylor had obviously already made his debut but Jake deserved his.

“We were down at Ayr United and it was an important game, so it wasn’t just a throwaway thing to put him on.

“He almost got us a winner at the end.

“We’ll keep working with Jake at the minute and we’ll see what develops with him.”