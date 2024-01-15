Police probe two Dundee van fires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Police probe two Dundee van fires

Residents on one street were woken to "huge plumes of smoke" coming from a vehicle early on Monday.

By James Simpson
Police near the van fire on Sandeman Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police near the van fire on Sandeman Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police are investigating two van fires in Dundee.

One vehicle went up in flames on Sandeman Street – a short distance from the football stadiums – just before 2am on Monday.

Then half an hour later, another van went on fire about two miles away on Bridgend Street, just off Happyhillock Road

A police presence remained at Sandeman Street, near Court Street, late on Monday morning with an investigation under way into whether the van fires are linked.

A forensics officer was seen taking photographs of the destroyed van.

‘Shock’ at Dundee van fire

One man who lives nearby – who did not want to be named – said: “I awoke to the flashing lights of the emergency services vehicles.

“I went into my back garden to see what was going on and saw the flames shooting into the air.

“You could feel the heat coming from the van and huge plumes of smoke were coming from the vehicle.

“It was shocking to see this happening on my doorstep.”

A forensics officer taking a picture of the damaged van at Sandeman Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another woman said the road was closed by police to allow firefighters to tackle the blaze.

She said: “It was actually the sound of the fire truck that awoke me.

“I looked out and there was a lot of smoke coming from the van.

“The firefighters seemed to have it under control when I saw it.”

The burnt-out van on Sandeman Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another local said a police van was parked near the burnt-out vehicle on Sandeman Street throughout the morning.

He said: “CID and uniformed police were here at around 10.15am.

“I saw the forensics guys taking several pictures of the van.

“The van is an absolute mess, you can see remains of trade materials in the back.”

Police ‘keeping open mind’ about link between Dundee van fires

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a van on fire at Sandeman Street in Dundee around 1.55am on Monday.

“We were also made aware of another van on fire at Bridgend Street around 2.25am.

“Both vehicles were extinguished and no one was injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing into both fires. Officers are keeping an open mind over whether they are linked.”

