Police probe two Dundee van fires

Police are investigating two van fires in Dundee.

One vehicle went up in flames on Sandeman Street – a short distance from the football stadiums – just before 2am on Monday.

Then half an hour later, another van went on fire about two miles away on Bridgend Street, just off Happyhillock Road

A police presence remained at Sandeman Street, near Court Street, late on Monday morning with an investigation under way into whether the van fires are linked.

A forensics officer was seen taking photographs of the destroyed van.

‘Shock’ at Dundee van fire

One man who lives nearby – who did not want to be named – said: “I awoke to the flashing lights of the emergency services vehicles.

“I went into my back garden to see what was going on and saw the flames shooting into the air.

“You could feel the heat coming from the van and huge plumes of smoke were coming from the vehicle.

“It was shocking to see this happening on my doorstep.”

Another woman said the road was closed by police to allow firefighters to tackle the blaze.

She said: “It was actually the sound of the fire truck that awoke me.

“I looked out and there was a lot of smoke coming from the van.

“The firefighters seemed to have it under control when I saw it.”

Another local said a police van was parked near the burnt-out vehicle on Sandeman Street throughout the morning.

He said: “CID and uniformed police were here at around 10.15am.

“I saw the forensics guys taking several pictures of the van.

“The van is an absolute mess, you can see remains of trade materials in the back.”

Police ‘keeping open mind’ about link between Dundee van fires

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a van on fire at Sandeman Street in Dundee around 1.55am on Monday.

“We were also made aware of another van on fire at Bridgend Street around 2.25am.

“Both vehicles were extinguished and no one was injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing into both fires. Officers are keeping an open mind over whether they are linked.”