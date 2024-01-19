Forfar boss Ray McKinnon to channel experience from being on ‘both sides’ of Scottish Cup shocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon to channel experience from being on ‘both sides’ of Scottish Cup shocks

The Loons are preparing to host Hibs in the fourth round at Station Park.

By Craig Cairns
Ray McKinnon, pictured as Lochee United boss, was part of the Aberdeen team that lost to Stenhousemuir. Image: SNS.
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon knows that cup competitions can produce memorable moments for lower league sides.

But for every fairytale that emerges out of a shock result, there is a bigger club on the receiving end.

Last season, Aberdeen were knocked out at this stage of the tournament by the Lowland League’s Darvel.

Though his Lochee United side were knocked out eventually by Ayr United back in 2008, McKinnon’s Junior side took the second-tier side to a replay.

Thirteen years before that he was on the receiving end of one of the greatest shocks in Scottish Cup history when the Dons were defeated by Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

If McKinnon’s current Forfar side can manage a similar result in Saturday’s fourth-round tie versus Hibs at Station Park, it will be right up there with that result as one of the greatest shocks in the history of the competition.

Ray McKinnon: Conditions can be a leveller

“I’ve been both sides of the upsets,” he told Courier Sport. “I can’t remember if it was my first game for Aberdeen, but we played Stenny in the Scottish Cup, we got beat 2-0 in 1995.

“It was all about the conditions. The park was a bog and the conditions were a complete leveller.

“If we played that game 100 times, we’d have won 99 of them. It can happen and if the conditions aren’t what Hibs are used to, you just never know.”

Temperatures are set to rise ahead of the match but the recent cold snap has meant much more work behind the scenes to make sure the game goes ahead.

Forfar appealed for help to clear the pitch of snow on Friday morning after tireless work from the long-serving groundsman.

McKinnon praised the Forfar fans for their “phenomenal” backing after more than 1,000 home briefs were sold.

With Hibs expected to sell out their 3,100, it is set to be the biggest attendance at Station Park in quite some time.

Forfar looking for home advantage

“Being at home will help,” added McKinnon. “It’s an astroturf, it’s a tighter park than they’ll be used to.

“The surroundings will be completely different from what they’re used to, so hopefully that’s an advantage to us.

“You just never know in football, do you?

“This is a massive jump from where we are to where Hibs are. The gulf is big. One thing we can do is we can be competitive.

Forfar manager Ray McKinnon.
Forfar Athletic manager Ray McKinnon is preparing his side to face Hibs in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

“If we can get everybody at their best and Hibs for whatever reason aren’t, you just never know.

“We saw what happened with Darvel and Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup last season.

“It’s a big ask because they are a top side pushing for Europe and they’ve got some top players there.”

