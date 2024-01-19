Forfar boss Ray McKinnon to channel experience from being on ‘both sides’ of Scottish Cup shocks

Forfar manager Ray McKinnon knows that cup competitions can produce memorable moments for lower league sides.

But for every fairytale that emerges out of a shock result, there is a bigger club on the receiving end.

Last season, Aberdeen were knocked out at this stage of the tournament by the Lowland League’s Darvel.

Though his Lochee United side were knocked out eventually by Ayr United back in 2008, McKinnon’s Junior side took the second-tier side to a replay.

Thirteen years before that he was on the receiving end of one of the greatest shocks in Scottish Cup history when the Dons were defeated by Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

If McKinnon’s current Forfar side can manage a similar result in Saturday’s fourth-round tie versus Hibs at Station Park, it will be right up there with that result as one of the greatest shocks in the history of the competition.

Ray McKinnon: Conditions can be a leveller

“I’ve been both sides of the upsets,” he told Courier Sport. “I can’t remember if it was my first game for Aberdeen, but we played Stenny in the Scottish Cup, we got beat 2-0 in 1995.

“It was all about the conditions. The park was a bog and the conditions were a complete leveller.

“If we played that game 100 times, we’d have won 99 of them. It can happen and if the conditions aren’t what Hibs are used to, you just never know.”

Temperatures are set to rise ahead of the match but the recent cold snap has meant much more work behind the scenes to make sure the game goes ahead.

Forfar appealed for help to clear the pitch of snow on Friday morning after tireless work from the long-serving groundsman.

Terracing Snow Clearance – Help required. If anyone is available and able to assist with clearing snow off the terracing please come up to Station Park tomorrow (Friday) morning at 10.00am ideally with a snow shovel or spade. — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) January 18, 2024

McKinnon praised the Forfar fans for their “phenomenal” backing after more than 1,000 home briefs were sold.

With Hibs expected to sell out their 3,100, it is set to be the biggest attendance at Station Park in quite some time.

Forfar looking for home advantage

“Being at home will help,” added McKinnon. “It’s an astroturf, it’s a tighter park than they’ll be used to.

“The surroundings will be completely different from what they’re used to, so hopefully that’s an advantage to us.

“You just never know in football, do you?

“This is a massive jump from where we are to where Hibs are. The gulf is big. One thing we can do is we can be competitive.

“If we can get everybody at their best and Hibs for whatever reason aren’t, you just never know.

“We saw what happened with Darvel and Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup last season.

“It’s a big ask because they are a top side pushing for Europe and they’ve got some top players there.”