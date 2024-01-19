JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game’s dreamers and schemers – tournament’s magic lives on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game’s dreamers and schemers – tournament’s magic lives on

This weekend sees the game's big dogs enter the fray.

Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

Scottish Cup fourth round day is magical.

I’ve been atop three cup-winners’ buses in the aftermath of their successes and for players, coaches and fans alike, there’s no greater football occasion.

I’ve reported from and interviewed on the Dundee United, Inverness Caley Thistle and St Johnstone cup-winning buses as they paraded the famous old trophy through their cities to thousands of ecstatic fans.

The fact that it’s a very special day is gauged by the statistics that those three clubs have only won the trophy five times between them.

This weekend offers another chance for glory for the clubs still in the competition.

It’ll be a time for United fans to ruminate on having being dumped out after a penalty shoot out at Queen of the South, but there’s still loads of interest for clubs in Courier country in this weekend’s ties.

Dundee’s solitary Scottish Cup success came 114 years ago in 1910, so a return of the famous old trophy to the Dens Park boardroom is long overdue.

They’ll have to take care of business at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock, three-time cup winners.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues have exceeded expectations this season and have drawn twice with Killie in the league, so they’ve a good chance to progress.

St Johnstone’s trip to Airdrie is less daunting than it might have been before Craig Levein restored the heart and spirit of a faltering team and I expect Saints to win.

Meanwhile, Raith Rovers, despite a loss of form in recent weeks, will still present a serious challenge for Premiership strugglers Livingston.

There’s glory and honour in the cup – and also hard cash.

For Dundee and Saints, outside of the League Cup, it’s the only serious chance of landing a major trophy.

Meantime, for Forfar, who welcome three-time cup-winners Hibs – and Montrose, who travel to Morton – the prospect of a big pay day is a huge carrot, as is increased national profile against higher opposition.

At Station Park, around 4000 supporters will provide lucrative gate receipts, as well as the opportunity of a shock result for Ray McKinnon’s team.

I recall covering the third round tie v Celtic there in 1990, when Forfar narrowly lost 2-1 having battled Celtic all the way, and with Craig Brewster scoring a superb free kick.

Forfar’s Station Park home, where ground staff and volunteers have been working to ensure Saturday’s game goes ahead. Image: SNS

Had the Loons not squandered several chances in front of over 8,000 fans that day they’d still be talking about one of the great cup upsets.

I also have less warm memories that day of my notes blowing away just before my half time TV report, leaving me struggling to update the nation with any real clarity as to events on field.

Hopefully Hibs will also be blown away by the Loons, because that would really fire the imagination.

That’s the beauty of the Scottish Cup.

Anything can happen in one-off games, where lesser sides, over 90 minutes, can hit heights that would be impossible to maintain against superior opposition over a whole season.

It’s a weekend for football’s dreamers and schemers; a weekend to dream of glory and making history, and to scheme about how to achieve it

