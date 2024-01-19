JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game’s dreamers and schemers – tournament’s magic lives on

Scottish Cup fourth round day is magical.

I’ve been atop three cup-winners’ buses in the aftermath of their successes and for players, coaches and fans alike, there’s no greater football occasion.

I’ve reported from and interviewed on the Dundee United, Inverness Caley Thistle and St Johnstone cup-winning buses as they paraded the famous old trophy through their cities to thousands of ecstatic fans.

The fact that it’s a very special day is gauged by the statistics that those three clubs have only won the trophy five times between them.

This weekend offers another chance for glory for the clubs still in the competition.

It’ll be a time for United fans to ruminate on having being dumped out after a penalty shoot out at Queen of the South, but there’s still loads of interest for clubs in Courier country in this weekend’s ties.

Dundee’s solitary Scottish Cup success came 114 years ago in 1910, so a return of the famous old trophy to the Dens Park boardroom is long overdue.

They’ll have to take care of business at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock, three-time cup winners.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues have exceeded expectations this season and have drawn twice with Killie in the league, so they’ve a good chance to progress.

St Johnstone’s trip to Airdrie is less daunting than it might have been before Craig Levein restored the heart and spirit of a faltering team and I expect Saints to win.

Meanwhile, Raith Rovers, despite a loss of form in recent weeks, will still present a serious challenge for Premiership strugglers Livingston.

There’s glory and honour in the cup – and also hard cash.

For Dundee and Saints, outside of the League Cup, it’s the only serious chance of landing a major trophy.

Meantime, for Forfar, who welcome three-time cup-winners Hibs – and Montrose, who travel to Morton – the prospect of a big pay day is a huge carrot, as is increased national profile against higher opposition.

At Station Park, around 4000 supporters will provide lucrative gate receipts, as well as the opportunity of a shock result for Ray McKinnon’s team.

I recall covering the third round tie v Celtic there in 1990, when Forfar narrowly lost 2-1 having battled Celtic all the way, and with Craig Brewster scoring a superb free kick.

Had the Loons not squandered several chances in front of over 8,000 fans that day they’d still be talking about one of the great cup upsets.

I also have less warm memories that day of my notes blowing away just before my half time TV report, leaving me struggling to update the nation with any real clarity as to events on field.

Hopefully Hibs will also be blown away by the Loons, because that would really fire the imagination.

That’s the beauty of the Scottish Cup.

Anything can happen in one-off games, where lesser sides, over 90 minutes, can hit heights that would be impossible to maintain against superior opposition over a whole season.

It’s a weekend for football’s dreamers and schemers; a weekend to dream of glory and making history, and to scheme about how to achieve it