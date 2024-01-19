Dundee relishing Kilmarnock Scottish Cup test as Tony Docherty welcomes back injured star – but doubts remain over another

Dundee are relishing the challenge of taking on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup on Saturday says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dens boss insists the competition is a major focus for the Dark Blues this season despite being a newly-promoted Premiership outfit.

The Dee, though, haven’t been in action since a league trip to Rugby Park on December 30.

Preparations for this clash, however, have been under way for over a week.

They’ve been indoor because of the recent wintry weather but did include a bounce game with Raith Rovers on astroturf to prepare for Rugby Park’s artificial surface.

Docherty admits there are few tougher draws in the tournament than Kilmarnock away this season.

But he’s backing his side to come away with a big victory.

“Both games have been really competitive this season,” he said.

“I don’t expect this one to be any different.

“Both teams would admit at this stage of the competition that we’d rather not meet another Premiership opposition.

“But if you are going to get to the latter stages of a competition you need to knock good teams out.

“The Scottish Cup is really important to us.

“To go far you have to beat difficult teams at difficult venues and there probably isn’t a tougher one than this.

“We know the task ahead but we relish it.

“It’s always brilliant to have a cup run and we’ll do our utmost to get that started on Saturday.”

Team news

Dundee will be without Mexican pair Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda through injury.

Curtis Main, though, is set to make his debut alongside fellow new signings Ryan Astley and Dara Costelloe.

Zach Robinson is also back available after injury but there is a doubt in the back line.

“We’ve still got Diego Pineda and Antonio Portales unavailable with injury right now,” Docherty said.

“There are a couple of concerns to monitor – Ricki Lamie is still a doubt.”