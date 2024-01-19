Dundee relishing Kilmarnock Scottish Cup test as Tony Docherty welcomes back injured star – but doubts remain over another

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee relishing Kilmarnock Scottish Cup test as Tony Docherty welcomes back injured star – but doubts remain over another

The Dark Blues travel to Rugby Park tomorrow to battle for a place in the fifth-round.

By George Cran
Zach Robinson
Dundee striker Zach Robinson missed the trip to Kilmarnock on December 30. Image: SNS

Dundee are relishing the challenge of taking on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup on Saturday says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dens boss insists the competition is a major focus for the Dark Blues this season despite being a newly-promoted Premiership outfit.

The Dee, though, haven’t been in action since a league trip to Rugby Park on December 30.

Preparations for this clash, however, have been under way for over a week.

They’ve been indoor because of the recent wintry weather but did include a bounce game with Raith Rovers on astroturf to prepare for Rugby Park’s artificial surface.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

Docherty admits there are few tougher draws in the tournament than Kilmarnock away this season.

But he’s backing his side to come away with a big victory.

“Both games have been really competitive this season,” he said.

“I don’t expect this one to be any different.

“Both teams would admit at this stage of the competition that we’d rather not meet another Premiership opposition.

Dundee scored late on to draw at Kilmarnock last time out – they head back to Rugby Park tomorrow. Image: SNS

“But if you are going to get to the latter stages of a competition you need to knock good teams out.

“The Scottish Cup is really important to us.

“To go far you have to beat difficult teams at difficult venues and there probably isn’t a tougher one than this.

“We know the task ahead but we relish it.

“It’s always brilliant to have a cup run and we’ll do our utmost to get that started on Saturday.”

Team news

Ricki Lamie
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie has missed the last two matches. Image: SNS

Dundee will be without Mexican pair Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda through injury.

Curtis Main, though, is set to make his debut alongside fellow new signings Ryan Astley and Dara Costelloe.

Zach Robinson is also back available after injury but there is a doubt in the back line.

“We’ve still got Diego Pineda and Antonio Portales unavailable with injury right now,” Docherty said.

“There are a couple of concerns to monitor – Ricki Lamie is still a doubt.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in market for more additions as he reveals summer chase…
Greg Stewart in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee star Greg Stewart signs for Kilmarnock - and could make debut against…
New Dundee signing Ryan Astley. Image: Dundee FC
Ryan Astley joins Dundee from Everton as new Dens Park star reveals Owen Beck…
Ryan Astley
Dundee closing in on signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley
Dundee's Curtis Main
Dundee new boy Curtis Main - what will Tony Docherty be getting from big…
New Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: David Young
Dundee seal Curtis Main signing as boss Tony Docherty hails club owners over deal
Curtis Main
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to sign former St Mirren striker Curtis Main
No two major football stadiums in Britain are closer to each other than Tannadice and Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Some say Dundee United and Dundee ground-share is a ‘no brainer’ –…
10
Greg Stewart celebrates a Dundee goal at Dundee United
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee return for Greg Stewart would be huge - and groundsmen suspension…
Dundee's George McGeachie scores against United in 1984.
Dundee were the kings of Scotland when it came to the Tennent's Sixes

Conversation