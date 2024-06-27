James McPake relishing Dunfermline’s Championship kick-off as he singles out return of one fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake relishing Dunfermline’s Championship kick-off as he singles out return of one fixture

The Pars open up against Livingston before hosting Falkirk in their first home game.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake admits the excitement has been ramped up a notch after Dunfermline were handed a mouthwatering double-header to kick off the new season.

The Pars will travel to face newly-relegated Livingston on the opening weekend of the Championship on August 3 – just a fortnight after facing the same team in the Premier Sports Cup.

They then follow that up with a first home game of the campaign against bitter rivals Falkirk.

With two high-profile games back to back, and a Fife derby against Raith Rovers five games in, McPake is looking forward to the competitive action getting started.

Dunfermline Athletic FC players head the ball in a drill during pre-season training.
Dunfermline have returned for pre-season training full of excitement for the new campaign. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“It’s exciting, whoever you play,” he said. “It’s a tough (opening) game.

“Twice we’ll be at Livingston in the space of a few weeks. They’re the newly-relegated team, so they’re coming down with that tag.

“But Davie [Martindale, Livi manager] has been in the league before, he knows it, so they’ll be prepared and they’ll be ready.

“Then you look through all your usual dates – kids’ birthdays, wife’s birthday, Christmas, New Year. You put a wee asterisk next to the important dates!

‘It brings a buzz’

“Then you’ve got to remember Falkirk and Raith Rovers are there as well and you go and find them.

“It’s exciting and I heard the players talking about it. They were saying maybe that one will get moved to a Friday night [for TV}. It brings a buzz.”

McPake has stressed the importance of the current pre-season preparations, including Friday night’s opening friendly away to East Fife.

And then there is the League Cup group stage before the Championship gets up and running.

Pars boss James McPake is all smiles in training.
Dunfermline boss James McPake is relishing opening the new season with games against Livingston and Falkirk. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, the addition of a meeting with old foes Falkirk for just the second season in the last six, is helping to whet the appetite for the league campaign.

“We’re looking forward to the Falkirk games,” added McPake. “There’s an excitement that builds around them, which is natural in derbies, and it’ll be good to see them again.

“I said it in League One as well [two seasons ago], that it was a shame it’s not, for Scottish football, one of our big games. It took me coming to this club to understand that.

“Everyone that’s been involved in them, you quickly understand just how big those games are.”

