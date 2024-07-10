Dylan Easton: From bad attitude at St Johnstone to glory days with Raith Rovers – and the reasons why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Easton: From bad attitude at St Johnstone to glory days with Raith Rovers – and the reasons why

Ahead of the new season, the midfielder has been reflecting on his career so far.

Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton smiles for the camera.
Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Dylan Easton is the first to admit he was his own worst enemy early in his career.

But the fans’ favourite reckons being forced to start all over again is helping him appreciate what he now has at Raith Rovers even more.

Easton burst to prominence at Livingston at the age of just 17 and was very quickly snapped up by an expectant St Johnstone.

But the mercurial midfielder confesses his attitude left a lot to be desired during his two years on the books at McDiarmid Park.

Dylan Easton holds up a Raith Rovers scarf in the Stark's Park tunnel.
Dylan Easton signed a two-year contract extension with Raith Rovers during the close-season. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

From there it was on to League Two Elgin City and Clyde, where he suffered a serious knee injury, and then Forfar in League One before helping Kelty Hearts to promotion from the Lowland League.

His upward trajectory began again with Airdrie back in the third-tier and then on to Raith, where he penned a two-year contract extension earlier this summer.

“I’m not going to beat around the bush,” Easton told Courier Sport. “Everyone knows what I was like as a kid.

“I didn’t have a great attitude and I ruined it for myself at times at St Johnstone.

“They were brilliant with me at the time as well.

Easton: ‘I thought I was better than I was’

“But I wasn’t going into training and stuff, and thought I was better than I was.

“Some things come with age. Having my kids at a young age has turned me into the man I am now.

“I’ve learned from my mistakes and hopefully next season we can have a good year and I can get to the Premiership with Raith Rovers.”

Arriving two years ago as PFA Scotland’s League One player of the year, Easton quickly wormed his way into the affections of the Raith support.

A hat-trick on his debut in a 6-0 victory over Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup was a fine way to start.

Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' Premiership play-off semi-final win over Partick Thistle.
Dylan Easton was key to Raith Rovers’ success last season. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

And he ratcheted things up last season with 12 goals in 47 appearances for the Stark’s Park side as they came close to reaching the Premiership.

The 30-year-old will again be one the Rovers fans will pin their hopes on as the new campaign gets up and running with a trip to face Stirling Albion in the League Cup on Saturday.

“It’s probably been harder for me,” added Easton, “getting injured and having to work my way back up.

“At a difficult stage in my life, I went where the money was. I went part-time and then went to Kelty [in 2019].

‘Prove myself’

“But then I decided I would rather take less money and go back full-time and prove myself.

“I sat down with my missus and said I would rather go and play at the highest level I could because when I’m 30 or 35 I’d look back on my career and regret not giving it a go.

“Thankfully, so far, it’s working out.

“Hopefully next year I’ll be in the Premiership with Raith Rovers and I’ll feel like I’ve completed football, in some sense, by playing right through the leagues.”

